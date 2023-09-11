Pulled by a horse-drawn carriage, Miss Kenosha Willow Newell takes part in el desfile, or the parade that kicked off Festival Patrio on Sunday. The procession, which also included floats, more horses, ballet folklorico dancers and others, began at 44th Street and continued north to Pennoyer Park where the festival was held. According to officials of Juntoz NFP, organizers of the event, it is the first parade of its kind for a Mexican independence celebration in Kenosha.