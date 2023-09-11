A traditional patriotic festival to celebrate Mexican independence, along with a first-of-its-kind local parade for the event, drew hundreds of people to Kenosha's lakefront Sunday.
Festival Patrio kicked off with a noontime procession that included Miss Kenosha Willow Newell, ballet folklorico dancers, floats and representations of Mexico and Latin American countries en route to daylong family friendly festivities at Pennoyer Park.
The event also featured live entertainment from regional traditional Mexican bands, and array of Mexican and Latin American cuisine and cultural vendors.
The traditional "Grito de Mexico," or the symbolic declaration of freedom and independence from Spanish rule, was delivered by Dante Gomez-Martinez, consul representing the Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee.
Mexican independence began with a call to arms on Sept. 16, 1810, in the town of Dolores, Mexico, which resulted in an 11-year war with Spain that lasted until Sept. 27, 1821.
The festival was organized by Juntoz NFP, a nonprofit organization with Kenosha-based membership, with the mission to provide health education, substance abuse prevention and awareness. In addition, the group also promotes cultural and heritage knowledge while assisting with closing the gap in health disparities within the area's most vulnerable communities, such as Latinos and other minority groups.