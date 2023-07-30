There’s a world-class art exhibit on display at the Kenosha Public Museum for one more week.

And it’s FREE.

So, get out going!

Here’s the scoop:

What: Transparent Watercolor Society of America national exhibit

When: Through Aug. 6. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Admission: Free

Details: The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles.

To learn more about TWSA: Go to watercolors.org.

What makes it

transparent watercolor? According to TWSA: “All watercolor pigments are applied in a transparent manner that allows light to penetrate the layers of glazes and reflect back through the pigments from the paper below. The whites are brilliant paper left unpainted. This light, reflecting off the white of the paper, makes the medium work.” In other words, no white paint is accepted. Any white seen in the painting is the paper.

For more information about the museum: Go to https://museums.kenosha.org/

Your homework assignment: Watercolor artist Lenox Wallace, a retired art teacher who walked the public through the show on July 23, stopped at each painting to offer insights. In one case, she also assigned “homework.”

Standing in front of “All Keyed Up” by Sue Johnston, Lenox encouraged the museum visitors to “go home and paint this. Seriously, you could do this,” she said of the painting, a still life of a huge mass of keys.

“Now, I’m not saying you could finish the painting,” she said with a smile, “but you could certainly start it to get a feel for working with watercolor.”

What to look for Highlights among the 80 pieces on display include:

“Chicago Symphony,” painted by John Salminen. That painting won the show’s Skyledge Award of Excellence and $4,000 prize. (And it’s for sale for $7,000.)

“Fresh Morning,” by Xiao Xing Hu of Greenville, S.C., depicts a peaceful water scene in what Wallace calls “a heavenly piece.”

“At the Harbor” by E. Stoddard of East Amherst, N.Y., showcasing shimmering sailboats.

“Hard Rock, Soft Citrus,” painted by Frank Spino of Melbourne Village, Fla. Spino “only does fruit but it looks different every time,” Wallace said.

“Sweet Circles” by Judy Nunno who “loves candy.” (Seriously. The candy looks good enough to grab off the wall.)

“Breakfast with Maria” by Lana Privitera of Pine Bush, N.Y. Take note of “the tea in the bottom of the cups,” Wallace said. “That got a lot of attention from our members.”

“Dusty,” a cat portrait by Ann Pember of Keeseville, N.Y. The artist, Wallace said, “has to have nerves of steel to control the brush and get those tiny hairs in the fur.”

Dining Out in Manhattan” by Diane Klock of New York City, is an example of a painting done quickly. “She is able to capture people with just a few brushstrokes,” Wallace said.