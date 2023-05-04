KENOSHA — A few days before Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” opened at the Rhode Center for the Arts, director Chynna Chung was hoping the musical would set a new attendance record for the Lakeside Players community theater troupe.
Mission accomplished.
As the show heads into its final three performances, almost every seat in the Downtown theater has been filled.
"So far, 2,595 tickets have been sold total," Chung said Sunday evening. "There are still tickets left for this coming weekend for all performances, but they are starting to get low. It's been very exciting, and we're all super proud of the show." (For those keeping score at home: The previous ticket sale record for Lakeside Players was 2,400, for "Rent.")
It's not a huge surprise the show's a hit: It was extended for a third weekend before it opened, due to robust advance ticket sales, and Disney musicals are popular.
Chung credits all the hard work by the cast and crew.
“We have more light cues than we’ve ever used before and more special effects than we’ve ever had," she said.
Throw in “our gorgeous set and very talented cast,” and it all adds up to what Chung calls “the biggest show we’ve ever done.”
The show’s cast, she said, "is the most diverse cast we've ever had here, from age to experience levels" and features a mix of people making their stage debut, alongside longtime theater veterans.
Jamie Fry-De Jager, who plays Belle, spent a decade in New York with the USO Show Troupe and studying musical theater at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
Having moved back to the Midwest, she's making her Lakeside Players debut.
The Mount Carroll, Ill., resident commutes almost three hours to Kenosha for this show.
It’s worth that drive to be in “my favorite show,” she said. “I’ve been in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ many times, but I’ve never played Belle before. It’s a dream role.”
Joining Fry-De Jager on stage is Aaron Kohlmeier as the Beast.
It’s his first show in two decades and he, too, is playing his dream role.
“I did theater at St. Joe’s High School and Carthage College,” he said, “and I was in Kids From Wisconsin for one year. Then I got married and had a family and got busy.”
After watching their kids performing in several shows, Aaron — and his wife, Nikki — decided to try out for this show.
“We were last on stage together in 2003 at Carthage in ‘Footloose,’” Nikki Kohlmeier, who plays Mrs. Potts, said.
The Kohlmeiers aren't the only family working on the production together.
Chynna Chung's husband, Bryan, is the show's music director.
"We love working together, and we both share a passion for community theater," she said.
"I've been doing this since I was 3 years old," Chung added. "My grandpa was in community theater in Delavan, and we were very close. I joke that the theater was my babysitter, and I feel that connection to him every time I walk through a theater. It's in my blood."