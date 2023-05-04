KENOSHA — “Legally Blonde: The Musical” is based on a popular film, but that's not the only reason it's so popular.
“It’s just fun,” said Carthage College Professor Martin McClendon, who is directing the college’s production of the show.
The Broadway show “is filled with high-energy music,” he added. “Audiences will have a great time for two hours and laugh themselves silly.”
Also, the show "offers a lot of strong female parts, which is great for college and high school theaters, and it's family friendly" said Music Director Matthew Hougland, who joined the Carthage faculty in September of 2021 to help develop the college’s musical theater program.
When “Legally Blonde” was announced to the students last spring, “the room was chaos, with yelling and screaming and pure joy,” Hougland said.
Even though the film — starring Reese Witherspoon as sorority girl Elle Woods, who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by joining him and getting a degree from Harvard Law School — came out more than 20 years ago, Carthage students “have all seen the movie,” Hougland said. “There was also an MTV special and a reality show about casting the show.”
To get the cast ready for the dance numbers, McClendon and Hougland set up a "musical theater boot camp" of sorts.
"We started off with a full week of music rehearsals," McClendon said. "After that, we did two weeks of choreography work. Only after that did we spend the rest of the time putting all the music together with the scene work."
The cast members, Hougland said, "have to master the musical material in this show to make it successful."
One dance number features cast members jumping rope — while singing.
Ella Bergfeld, who plays fitness trainer (and murder suspect) Brooke Wyndham, said mastering singing while jump-roping “is a fun challenge.”
The high-energy choreography — designed by Danny Dwaine Wells II, working with assistants Joshua Heinlein and Stephen Patterson — "mirrors the high-energy music in the show," McClendon said.
As for why romantic comedy films seem to translate so well to the musical theater world, Hougland attributes it to "the heightened reality of that world. You throw in some music and big production numbers, and you have a show."
"That's what opera is, too. We're doing the same thing, but we wrap it all around comedy."