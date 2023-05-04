If you go

What: “Legally Blonde: The Musical”

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6.

Where: Wartburg Theater at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha

Cost: Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

Details: The musical comedy — based on the 2001 movie — tells the story of Elle Woods, a college student who is president of her sorority, a fashion icon and a natural blonde. The only thing she's missing in her life? A marriage proposal from her perfect boyfriend, Warner Huntington III. However, Elle’s life takes an unexpected turn when she is dumped by Warner in public. Refusing to back down despite being humiliated, Elle follows her ex to Harvard Law School in the hopes of winning him back.

Note: Carthage Professor Martin McClendon, who is directing the show, said, "Tickets are going quickly, and I encourage people not to wait to reserve their seats.”