SOMERS — Audience members who go to see “Spring Awakening” in the Main Stage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are guaranteed to stay awake.

Unless you can sleep through what Rachael Swartz calls "a rage against the machine."

The musical, which opened on Broadway in 2006, uses a rock 'n' roll score — with music by songwriter Duncan Sheik — to tell a story with roots in 19th century Germany.

Yes, you read that correctly.

“Spring Awakening” was first written in 1891 by German dramatist Frank Wedekind but, due to its subject matter, was not performed until 1906 in Berlin.

The story includes sexual discovery, masturbation, homosexuality, suicide and abortion, all related to the general oppression of young people in the harsh environments at school and home.

Not surprisingly, due to that content, the play has often been censored or banned.

Still, Swartz enthusiastically exclaims: "I love this show."

So, apparently, do the theater students at UW-Parkside.

"They were so excited about it and fought really hard to do great work," she said of the cast and crew.

Swartz saw the musical adaptation of the play "during the first national tour of the show, in 2007," she said. "I thought it was incredible, to have this modernist literature and that raucous score. This show contains moments of absolute joy and humanity. It packs so much into a tiny, two-hour package."

The 2006 production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has since been performed all over the world.

When it opened on Broadway, Entertainment Weekly said the “landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock ‘n’ roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.”

Still relevant today

Despite being written more than 100 years ago, "this is still timely stuff," Swartz said. "It continues to be relevant."

The rock music, she added, "pairs so well with teen angst. We have a full pit orchestra for this show, which was really important to me. We have two students performing, along with professional musicians."

The music — featuring a guitar, bass, drums, keyboards and violin, viola and cello — "helps root us in the time period of the play, which is still set in 1890s Germany, and gives us such an exciting sound. It fascinates me, to be telling a story over a hundred years old in a contemporary way through this rock 'n' roll music."

The 25 students in the cast, Swartz said, are also excited "to be playing characters their own age, as opposed to playing 50-year-olds. There's a good gender balance of roles, too."

Performing challenging works like "Spring Awakening" is a good reminder "that musical theater isn't all fluff," Swartz said. "We get our hands dirty, too, and tell difficult stories. There's a misconception that musicals are always happy, but Rodgers and Hammerstein confronted domestic violence in 'Carousel' and racism in 'South Pacific.' American musicals have always been a space to challenge societal norms."

Finding hope

At its heart, Swartz said, "Spring Awakening" is "a cautionary tale of adults not allowing young people to be heard."

"With all the issues we have today — gun violence, the mental health crisis, abortion rights access — I feel like we've been telling this story for more than 100 years," she said. "This is a new era, but these are human issues that a playwright in 1890s Germany was already talking about."

The play uses the original text — with some of the German dialogue serving as a backdrop on the set — and the rock songs "reflect the inner world of the characters. It works really well together."

Though the subject matter is heavy, Swartz said the play "is entertaining. We find moments of humor and joy within this play. And there's a hopeful message at the end of the musical that's not in the original play. It doesn't end on a downer; it ends on hope."