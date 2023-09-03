A campaign to collect more than $1.3 million of the proposed $2 million needed to restore Kenosha County’s Ceremonial Courtroom is eight months away from its fundraising deadline.

How the fundraising is coming along, however, has been less clear, according to County Board Supervisor Terry Rose, the Finance Committee chair who called for a more complete accounting to date en route to bringing the project to fruition.

“This is something I think we need to have – some detailed report,” said Rose, who raised the issue toward the end of Thursday night’s 2024 county budget preview for capital improvements.

The meeting was the second of two budget summits this year. The first summit in April was a “visioning session” toward building next year’s budget with a focus on county operations. While County Board members were present, no action was taken.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said administration would provide Rose with a more detailed report that would show how much money has already been given, as well as funds pledged, including a $675,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation. Two years ago, the foundation offered a $675,000 challenge grant for the project, with the caveat that the county raise twice that amount no later than June 30, 2024. Once the $1.35 million goal has been met, the funds would be released.

“So there are a couple of different things we can share,” she said.

Rose said the report should be distributed to the entire County Board.

“I think the board ought to be told how much has been raised, how much we have spent on this fundraising effort,” he said. “I’d like to know both previously (with a prior consultant) and with the new group.”

Earlier this year, the blue-ribbon commission overseeing fundraising for the project switched consultants. In late July, Frank Martinelli, the county’s special projects manager, informed the Public Works Committee that The Abbey Group, a Milwaukee-based firm, had been hired.

At that point, Martinelli said that about $350,000 had actually been raised but to expect additional funding commitments in the near future.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who also sits on the commission, said he could not speak to the “exact dollars and cents,” but that with the combination of the Jeffris grant and private funds, the commission had raised just under $1 million “pledged or already donated to us.”

“What’s important to note is (when it comes to) the very large contributions, these organizations, private businesses, or a well-off individual, before they cut the check, they want to make sure that the project is happening,” he said.

The county has already completed about 80 percent of the architectural planning. About $100,000 is expected to be budgeted for completing the project’s architectural documents by the deadline next year.

Rodriguez said that in the short time the commission has worked with The Abbey Group “we have really reignited things here to get this project done.”

He said a greater number of community stakeholders have become involved and the consultant has found out who the key contributors are in developing “a plan of attack.”

Rodriguez said he would also be able to provide an update on fundraising following the commission’s meeting Tuesday.

Your best art and architecture photos from our Destinations Photo Contest Palace of Fine Arts Grand Canal Venice Limerick Ireland Evening in Havana Santorini Island in the Aegean Sea Wat Phra That Doi Suthep Where To Go Now Let Justice Roll Down Like a River Awe in Abu Dhabi Gilded Art The Art Island, Naoshima, Japan Surprise Windmill Catalina Island Glowing Dolphins Roaring Dragon Open your heart Art in Amsterdam Crazy Horse !