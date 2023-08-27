A fast-spreading fire aided by windy conditions displaced 21 people and fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze that destroyed their apartment building in the 8830 block of 39th Avenue on Saturday night.

Firefighters and rescue personnel responded to the fire at about 4:30 p.m. following reports of smoke billowing from the roof of the 16-unit building, according to Battalion Chief Scott Krueger of the Kenosha Fire Department. He said 15 of the 16 units that were occupied were evacuated.

“Upon arrival of the Kenosha fire units, there was heavy smoke, some fire showing through the roof,” Krueger said. “Everybody was out of the building and were accounted for.”

No one was injured, he said.

Mutual aid from multiple jurisdictions, including Pleasant Prairie, Bristol and northern Illinois from Zion and Newport assisted in covering calls.

Krueger said firefighters initially executed an aggressive attack on the inside of the structure.

“There was too much fire up in the attic, so we went defensive on it,” he said. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly eight hours.

“The last units cleared around a little bit after midnight (Sunday morning),” he said. “The whole attic was involved in fire and with the wind ... that made conditions worse.

“It was a challenging fire due to the amount of fire and the wind conditions … it did add fuel to the fire,” he said.

Krueger said the building was “a total loss” and residents could not return to the residence. They were later assisted by the American Red Cross.

“The (cause and origin) is undetermined and the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.