The Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium is holding the nation’s largest High-Powered Rocket Competition for Native American college students at Richard Bong Recreational Area in Kansasville.

The First Nations Launch Rocket Fair was to be held Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Carthage College in the Todd Wehr Center. Student teams showcase their competition rocket prior to presenting their Flight Readiness Review before a panel of industry judges from NASA, U.S. Space Force, Blue Origin, The Boeing Company, Pratt & Whitney, Arcadis and Raytheon Technologies.

The public is also welcome to watch the launches between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Richard Bong Recreational Area, 26313 Burlington Road. Visitors need to purchase a daily parking sticker ($8 for vehicles registered in Wisconsin, $11 out of state).

A total of 21 teams from 11 states and 1 Canadian Province will converge on the Carthage College campus in Kenosha, this weekend to present their rocket design projects, participate in motor and altimeter preparation workshops, meet with industry professionals and prepare to launch their high-powered rocket.

Top performing teams will be invited to tour launch facilities at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center near Orlando, Florida, participate in NASA Wallop’s Flight Facility RockOn! Program, and compete in NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Student Launch Program.

This year also marks three Wisconsin teams competing in the competition: Carthage College, College of Menominee Nation and University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Wisconsin teams represent Tribal Colleges and Universities and/or the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES).

The First Nations Launch is a NASA Artemis Student Challenge and a collaboration between NASA’s Kennedy Space Center,, NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project, and Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium.

Judging this year’s competition is James Wood, Kennedy Space Center Launch Services Program Chief Engineer; Joseph Connolly, Glenn Research Center Aerospace Engineer; Orson John, Goddard Space Flight Center Risk and Reliability Engineer; Aaron Yazzie, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Mechanical Engineer; Lauren Denson, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Quality Assurance Group Supervisor; First Nations Launch alums Aaron Ashley, Raytheon Missile Systems Systems Safety Engineer; Jennifer Bennett, Arcadis Senior Environmental Engineer; Genevieve Bennally, Pratt & Whitney; Mark Abotossaway, Blue Origin New Shepard Mech Engineering Structural Analyst III; Sean Osurman, The Boeing Company Multidisciplinary Engineer; and Haida StarEagle, US Space Force Space Superiority ISR Requirements & Resources Analyst, whom also is this year’s keynote speaker at the 14th Annual First Nations Launch Awards Banquet.

The Wisconsin Tripoli Rocketry Association Prefecture provides the chief safety official for the event.

Also scheduled is the WSGC Collegiate Rocket Competition, with eight teams participating. Led by WSGC Associate Director William Farrow from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, the event follows a similar format and is open to the public.

Rocket launch activities will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 30, in the event of rain.