Kenosha Police took a Racine man into custody on Saturday evening after being informed a sex offender was reportedly at a local block party.

Police responded at 6:15 p.m. to the 5900 block of 18th Avenue after receiving a citizen report alerting them a sex offender had cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and was attending the block party with children present.

According to a department report, when officers verified the information they had received and located the man, he tried to run. Officers caught up with the individual in the 1700 block of 60th Street, where the man then reportedly fought with officers and resisted arrest.

The 35-year-old offender was then taken into custody.

Mutual aid assistance was requested from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department due to a large crowd that had gathered at the arrest location.