Two panels of the Kenosha County Board have new supervisors to lead them following a recent shake-up in standing committee assignments.

The Human Services Committee is now being chaired by Supervisor Zach Stock who officially replaced Supervisor Amanda Nedweski during his first meeting as the committee’s leader Tuesday night. Nedweski remains on the committee as a member at large.

Leading the Judiciary and Law Committee is Supervisor Brian Bashaw, whose committee meets Wednesday night. Bashaw replaces Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who will continue to serve as the committee’s vice chair.

Both Nedweski and Rodriguez had led the committees since their appointments by County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo in April of last year.

Bashaw, who previously sat on the Finance and Administration Committee, will be replaced by Supervisor John Franco, as chairs of other standing committees are traditionally barred from serving on finance.

Replacements announced via e-mail

The committee reassignments were announced by Nudo in an e-mail to board supervisors May 26. At the time, Nudo offered no explanation for why Nedweski and Rodriguez were reassigned from the committee leadership positions. Committee chairs typically serve terms concurrent with that of the County Board chair. Their terms expire in April of 2024.

Nedweski, in a prepared statement, said she had resigned the leadership post adding that she had received “increasing pressure” from Nudo to do so. She said her opposition to the chairman’s stance on several proposed resolutions had resulted in his “repeated threats to revoke” her leadership position. She did not elaborate on the resolution proposals, but had expressed dismay over Nudo’s own leadership tactics.

“It’s disappointing that Chairman Nudo has chosen to take this dictatorial leadership approach, especially, since it was him who actively recruited me to run for County Board,” she said. “In electing me, District 16 voters voiced that they share my belief in decentralized government.

“It is my duty and responsibility as a representative to vote on behalf of residents in my district, not to blindly comply with the demands to obey the chairman, ‘or else,” she said.

She criticized his support of policy “that would shift the balance of fair representation away from individual supervisors and into the sole role of the board chair.”

Going forward, she said, she would be adjusting her focus to “investigating and analyzing the fiscal side of government operations” drawing on her private sector professional experience in corporate finance to help improve county government.

“A primary reason that I ran for this office was out of concern for the local one-size-fits-all pandemic response that resulted in some negative, unintended social and economic consequences for our community,” she said. “I am particularly pleased to have contributed to changes within Kenosha County public health while I held the position as chair of the Human Services Committee and I look forward to continued service with this body as a member at large to further identify what worked and what could have been done better during the public health crisis.”

Rodriguez, who also issued a statement, said he has spent “countless hours” working with Nudo in order to “facilitate good government.”

“Chairman Nudo selected me to serve as chairman of the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee himself and he made that choice because he knew I had the experience, knowledge and passion to lead the committee well,” said Rodriguez.

He called Nudo’s decision to strip him of the committee chair role “unfortunate.” Rodriguez said Nudo had made it clear to him and several colleagues on the board that his choices were due to “differences” they had in pending policy proposals.

“I informed Chairman Nudo that I was not in favor of stripping county supervisors of their authority in order to increase power held by the Chairman of the County Board,” said Rodriguez.

He said he was then told by the County Board chair that he was “immediately stripping me of my leadership position.”

“It is upsetting to see that Chairman Nudo has taken this route in an attempt to funnel power away from duly elected supervisors,” Rodriguez said.

Meeting times proposal

Among the proposals the County Board had considered was the codifying of standing committee meeting times to occur after 6 p.m., unless a work session or a session in which no votes were being taken was to be held. In April, the County Board voted 14-8 on just such a policy, but it didn’t pass because while a majority of supervisors favored putting it in writing, it failed to garner the necessary two-thirds majority for approval.

The proposed change also called on committee chairs to consult with Nudo if an earlier meeting time was necessary to facilitate business or presentations if those appearing before the committee could not do so at a regularly scheduled meeting.

Rimes had become an issue as at least one committee, Judiciary and Law, had begun holding its meetings at 4:15 p.m. last fall. Other committees continued to adhere to schedules that began after 6 p.m. Some supervisors and residents have said the earlier meeting time was neither conducive nor accessible to the public because it occurred when most were still at work.

A revised meeting times policy was also introduced last month and was approved again, but with one fewer vote, at the Legislative Committee. It has yet to be considered by the County Board.

Nudo said his decision with replacing committee chairs had nothing to do with the meeting times issue, however.

“I just felt that this was the best move for the county right now,” Nudo said late Tuesday. “You know, going into the second half of our term, I believe it is good to put people in some different roles for developing supervisory experience and strengths. This was a new County Board with many new elected supervisors and I felt that was the best move for the county at this time.”

