Kenosha County’s annual Foster Parent Appreciation Banquet was held Thursday evening at the Parkway Chateau.

The event, hosted by Professional Services Group/Community Impact Programs and the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services, is an opportunity to give thanks to the foster families in the community.

Parents were given a brief respite to dine with one another, while staff volunteers watched the children in a separate room. Among the program highlights was the presentation of County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s proclamation of May as Foster Parent Appreciation Month

More information about foster parenting in Kenosha County is available at https://www.fostercarekenosha.org.