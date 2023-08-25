Four sex offenders will soon be moved to residences in the Village of Pleasant Prairie after being released from prison, village officials announced late Thursday.

Pleasant Prairie Police announced that Gregory L. Bowie, 58, Jonathan J. Mass, 23, Michael D. McClelland, 51, and William R. Smith Jr., 53, will soon be released into the community.

Bowie is 5 feet 9 inches, 265 lbs. with gray/black hair and brown eyes. Bowie wears glasses. His related offenses include second degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography. Bowie will be moved to a residence in the 11200 block of Old Green Bay Road.

Mass is 5 feet 10 inches, 162 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. His related offense includes third degree sexual assault. Mass will be moved to a residence in the 12200 block of Sheridan Road.

McClelland is 5 feet 9 inches, 225 lbs. with gray hair and hazel eyes. His related offenses include second degree sexual assault of a child and sex offender failure to provide information. McClelland will be moved to a residence in the 11200 block of Old Green Bay Road.

Smith is 5 foot 8 inches, 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. His related offenses include third degree sexual assault and sex offender failure to provide information. Smith will be moved to a residence in the 11200 block of Old Green Bay Road.

All of them are lifetime registrants of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored.

All are to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of their offenses and are not to consume any drugs. They are required to register face-to-face with local law enforcement and to comply with standard sex offender rules from their parole agents.

If any violate their conditions they will be apprehended and violations will be investigated immediately.

They are not wanted by the police at this time. Citizen abuse of this information, through threats, intimidation or harassment of registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, police stated.