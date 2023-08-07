The halls of Frank Elementary School were alive and buzzing with energy again as students made their ways to their classrooms Monday morning, marking the first day of Frank’s 2023-24 academic year.

Frank’s student drop-off lot was full of smiles, lots of hugs and a few tears from students as they left their parents to stand in line with their class.

Teachers and staff welcomed the children as they ran to them with big hugs before helping them find their lines for their classes before walking into school. As they walked into the school, one-by-one, students waved “goodbye” to their parents and chatted amongst themselves.

Unlike other schools in the Kenosha Unified School District, Frank Elementary is an extended year school, which starts at the beginning of August and has two-week breaks at the end of each quarter offering optional enrichment courses.

This year, Frank is the only school to start in early August, as it was joined by students and staff of the now-closed Wilson Elementary School. Since it closed due to budget constraints in the district, nearly half of Wilson Elementary’s students chose to attend Frank for the 2023-24 school year.

Although a few students were sad to leave their parents to go to school, many were overjoyed for their first day.

Tenika Wright said her daughter, Kamea, was excited to have a new teacher this year.

“She’s excited to have a new person,” Tenika Wright said. “And her younger sister will be here this year.”

Emma Levine said her children in second grade, Antonio and Analeigha Montesdecoa, were excited to be back.

“I’m happy for them,” she said. “They have new teachers and are excited.”

Frank teachers and staff will welcome 4K students to the school Wednesday.

Schools in the rest of the district will welcome K-12 students Sept. 5, and 4K students Sept. 11.