Frank Elementary kicks off the 2023-24 Kenosha Unified school year Monday and teachers and staff are ready to open the school’s doors and welcome students.

This fall the school will be joined by 50 new students from Wilson Elementary School, which closed in June after nearly 70 years in service in the Wilson Heights neighborhood.

“We’re very excited to have them join our Frank Crew,” said LouAnn Daniels, instructional coach at Frank.

Frank Elementary, 1816 57th St., is now Kenosha Unified’s only extended-year school, in which students report for school in early August and receive two-week breaks built in for optional enrichment courses at the end of each quarter. Wilson Elementary followed the same calendar prior to closing.

In addition to the new students, Frank Elementary will welcome 12 new staff members.

“The reason we have so many new staff is because of the extra students,” Daniels said. “It’s not because anyone has really left. We have a veteran staff.”

What’s not new, though, is Frank’s dedication to high-quality education with its expeditionary learning education and “crew mentality.”

“With Frank being a school that’s highly ranked on the state report card, it’s more just continuing to build on what we do with our expeditions, crew mentality and (expeditionary learning) education,” said Frank Principal Erik Schlick. “So I think it’s more of just continuing to build that momentum.”

Daniels is looking forward to the expeditions students will experience this year, as they help make learning exciting for teachers and students.

“Students get to go out and see what this looks like in real life (and) they get to have experts come in. They do projects that have authenticity,” Daniels said. “They make that connection, and they get excited when the teachers are excited and it makes teaching and learning that much more fun.”

Schlick is looking forward to continuing to “dig deeper” with the expeditionary learning model, and help students grow and close some achievement gaps, which he says is also a goal he has for the school year.

“One thing we’re really focusing on is we do a good job of growing students. We want to try to continue to close the achievement gaps for our kids,” Schlick said. “I have faith we will do that.”

All other Kenosha Unified students not in pre-kindergarten will report for their first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Frank Elementary pre-kindergarten classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and all others in the district begin on Monday, Sept. 11.