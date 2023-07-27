Area parks host free outdoor movie nights through the summer.
“Movie Nights in the Park” takes place Fridays at dusk in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Movies scheduled this summer are:
- “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 28). The 2022 sequel to "Thor: Ragnarok" brings back Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi (who also co-wrote the script). Joining the star-studded cast are Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Jaimie Alexander. In this installment, retirement for Thor (Hemsworth) is disturbed by Gorr the God Butcher (Bale). Thor embarks on an adventure to stop the villain with a little help from his friends King Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and Jane Foster (Portman).
- “Jurassic World” (Aug. 4)
- “Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Aug. 11)
- “Back to the Future” (Aug. 18)
To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.
- Waterford shows family friendly movies in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on these Thursdays: Aug. 3 and 17. Audience members should bring a chair and blankets to enjoy the outdoor movies next to the Fox River. Beverages and snacks will be sold.
Note: All movie nights are free to attend and are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.