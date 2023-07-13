Area parks host free outdoor movie nights through the summer.
“Movie Nights in the Park” takes place Fridays at dusk in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Movies scheduled this summer are:
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (July 14)
- “The Goonies” (July 21)
- “Thor Love and Thunder” (July 28)
- “Jurassic World” (Aug. 4)
- “Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Aug. 11)
- “Back to the Future” (Aug. 18)
To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.
- Waterford shows family friendly movies in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on these Thursdays: July 20 and Aug. 3 and 17. Audience members should bring a chair and blankets to enjoy the outdoor movies next to the Fox River. Beverages and snacks will be sold.
- The Village of Twin Lakes shows free movies in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive (on Lake Mary) on one more Friday night at dusk. “DC League of Superpets” will be shown on July 21.
Note: All movie nights are free to attend and are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.