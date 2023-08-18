Fox and Branch — a Milwaukee duo made up of Dave Fox and Will Branch — is playing a free concert this evening outside the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

The music starts at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, as part of the “Nights at Northside” series, with free activities from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The two have been performing together for more than two decades, playing for audiences in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland.

They describe their programs as “a dynamic mix of old-time music, original songs and family folk music.”

Their music is designed to appeal to children and adults, giving everyone a chance to actively participate.

Fox and Branch recordings have won five Parent Choice recommended awards, and the duo has appeared at festivals such as the Winnipeg Folk Festival and the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival.

At each show, they play instruments including the banjo, fiddle, guitar and washboard, aiming to “create a communal atmosphere of fun and high spirits shared by all those present.”

Outside the library tonight, concert organizers are hoping the audience members “get everyone up and moving in this interactive show.”

At every “Nights at Northside” event, there’s also a pop-up Friends of the Library Book Sale and outdoor games and activities with the KPL Book Truck. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. There will food trucks on site, too, offering a variety of menu items.

Note: Audience members should bring their own lawn chairs for the concert.

Fox and branch are also performing this weekend at Irish Fest in Milwaukee, on the Summerfest grounds at the lakefront.

The duo plays at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the Children’s Stage. For more details about the festival, go to irishfest.com.

Coming up

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: The final Kenosha Public Library Walking Club of the season steps off at Petrifying Springs Park, in front of the Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St. This walk includes stairs and uneven terrain due to exposed tree roots and gravel pathways. Maps and route information can be found on the library’s website, mykpl.us/walkingclub.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and clothing — and show up on time. “We will leave promptly at 8:30 a.m. from each meeting location,” library officials said.

Noon Wednesday, Aug. 23: Brown Bag Movie: “Luca,” at the Northside Library. Everyone is invited to “bring your lunch or some movie snacks to eat while you watch a fun family film on the big screen.” “Luca” is a 2021 Pixar animated movie about a family of sea monsters.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: “Beaks and Talons” at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Everyone is invited to this free program, which will focus on “an interactive comparison of falcons, hawks, and owls.” Which bird is the fastest? Which has silent flight?