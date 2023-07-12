Exotic pets owners no longer able to care for their animals can find a new home with the help of a rescue group that will be at the local nature center on Saturday.

LOLA - tortoise surrendered at event in La Crosse Lola, a tortoise, was surrendered to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue at an event in La Crosse earlier this year.

The second annual Exotic Animal “Surrender” coordinated by the Neenah-based J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue,will be noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.

The event is one of 18 taking place throughout the state this year, an effort that will be expanding to 29 sites next year, according to J&R Director John Moyles. The rescue service accepts exotic creatures and helps care for them until they are ready to be adopted or released to a wildlife sanctuary.

No questions asked

Moyles said anyone can bring an exotic animal they feel they can no longer care for, for whatever reason, with no questions asked.

He said many times pet owners are giving up animals because of significant changes in their lives.

“People may move from one place to another where they can’t have pets. Sometimes someone will get sick or lose a job,” he said. “Someone will get a job and they’re not home as much anymore.

“That’s 90% of the reason that people get rid of pets,” Moyles said. “Other times they could lose interest or we get animals that are sick and then they can’t afford the vet treatment.”

Moyles said often when the animals are surrendered there are mixed emotions, for both the owner and his own staff. They’re sympathetic to the people who have to give up their pets.

“You’re happy you get to help and it’s always neat to work with a new animal, but you’re sad that the person is in this situation where they need the help,” he said. “We’re just so fortunate we’re in a position where we can help.”

Halting invasive proliferation

Moyles said began animal surrender events after talking with Tim Campbell, an aquatic invasive species outreach specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with the Wisconsin Sea Grant Advisory Services program.

“We were brainstorming ideas to help people who had pets that they didn’t want because we found that-- when people didn’t have a resource for their unwanted pets -- they would just let it go,” said Moyles.

A pet owner with a turtle, for example, would find a nearby pond that had other turtles, thinking their pet would be at home with them.

“People don’t realize that they’re different turtles. The turtle that they get from the pet store might not do so well in the harsh winters here,” he said. “Or, they might do really well and become an invasive species. So, that’s why we do these events."

Moyles, who has worked in the pet industry since the mid-1990s, first began taking in exotic animals in 2016 in partnership with the Green Bay Aquarium Society. In February of 2020, he started J&R a month before the pandemic, and the group held six surrender events. The next year, it doubled.

“Since then, we’ve been consistently adding events to our calendar ... we have 18 this year,” he said. Next year he plans to hold one every other week with additional events during Earth Week and in June.

Sorry, no cats or dogs

Moyles said the rescue program accepts almost every kind of animal that isn’t a typical domesticated breed, such as a cat or dog, or agricultural livestock.

CASH -African pygmy hedgehog Cash is an African pygmy hedgehog also up for adoption from the animal rescue.

Most of the exotic pets accepted include fish, amphibians, reptiles and birds along with smaller mammals, such as, mice, rats, gerbils, hedgehogs, chinchillas and guinea pigs, among others. He’ll even take in the occasional rabbit “if we have room for them,” he said.

His animal rescue doesn’t take cats and dogs because most local humane societies are already equipped to handle them, whereas exotic pets often need more specialized care, he said.

Since he started his service, J&R has rescued more than 4,000 exotic animal breeds. It is also one of the few rescues that are licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Elizabeth Alvey and Warren Leisemann Warren Leisemann, left, chair of the Pringle Nature Center's board of directors, and Elizabeth Alvey, Pringle's naturalist, hold a tortoise at…

During last year’s pet surrender in Bristol, the service took in 37 animals to re-home. The service averages about 36 rescues per event.

Moyles said they will take pet insects as well. (Madagascar cockroaches, anyone?)

He said his staff works tirelessly to place them in “appropriate and permanent loving homes.”

Those homes can either be with individuals or in sanctuaries, depending on the animal.

“Every animal that comes in, we find a home for. So, it may or may not be adoptable by the general public, but, for the most part, we do find homes for everything that comes to us,” he said.

Pandemic effect?

When Moyles opened his rescue, it was just a month before the state had shut down all but the essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The pandemic left many pets, exotic and otherwise, abandoned or without homes, said Moyles. Some owners would surrender their pets believing their illness would be temporary and when they recovered, they would be reunited.

“We found more people that were, unfortunately, passing away in the pandemic, and then we would take the animal in,” he said. Moyles said it’s still too early to tell whether the pandemic led to an uptick in surrendered pets on his end.

“The animals that we deal with are typically really short lived or really long lived,” he said. For example, many of the fish he receives live but one or two years.

“On the other hand, we have turtles and birds, some which live 80 years, if not more,” he said. “We just re-homed an African gray (parrot) that was hatched in 1980. He’s a year younger than me. He’s, like me, in his prime. We have another 40 years to go.”

Critically endangered

Perhaps the most unusual creature to come into his care has been a Malaysian Giant Turtle, a critically endangered species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“Last year we got a call from somebody who had this turtle, which I thought was maybe a misidentification because that happens,” he said. “It turned out to be the real deal.”

It was also a baby with a shell that measured 18-inches in diameter.

“I had to call zoos to figure things out, making sure I was feeding it the right thing and that the habitat was set up correctly,” he said. “We wanted to send it to a sanctuary in Florida.”

LARRY - American alligator Larry, an American alligator, is up for adoption at J&R Aquatic animal rescue.

The rescue has also taken in its fair share of alligators. He has at least two on the premises.

“Right now, we have an alligator. An American alligator and a Dwarf Caiman, which is a relative to the alligator,” he said. “You know, I get alligators all the time. I wish that we were talking rare, but it’s not.”

