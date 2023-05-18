KENOSHA — As the weather heats up and the calendar moves toward Memorial Day weekend, residents are busy working in — and planning — their gardens.

Members of the Four Seasons Garden Club are offering some assistance on Saturday.

At this week’s Kenosha HarborMarket — open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Avenue and 56th Street — the Four Seasons Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Sale. Club members will be at the market with “hundreds of perennials, annuals and blubs grown by club members.”

“A wide selection of herbs and hardy perennials will be available at reasonable prices,” said club member Lynda Guy. “Plants have been grown in member gardens, and club members will be present to answer questions and offer plant advice. Proceeds support horticulture scholarships, land conservation and local beautification projects.”

In addition to selling items, the club members will also offer gardening tips and information about the club’s upcoming Secret Garden Walk, set for Saturday, July 8.

“The Secret Garden Walk will include five homes throughout Kenosha,” Guy said.

The annual tour showcases “the diverse worlds these talented and generous homeowners share with us,” said Guy, who helps coordinate the event each year.

Guy added that club members “look for outstanding gardens” to feature each summer.

For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.