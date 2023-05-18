Balloons, flower bouquets and gifts dotted the crowd the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena Wednesday night for the second of two commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College graduates.

Degrees were conferred to students from the School of Health, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and School of Protective and Human Services. An estimated 1,300 degrees were conferred to students this spring in the two college graduation ceremonies this week.

During Wednesday night's ceremony, degrees were conferred to Gateway's first graduates from the School of Fine Arts and Sciences. The program was approved by the Board of Regents in October 2021, and officially commenced classes in the fall of 2022.

President of Aurora Health Care South Wisconsin Area Lisa Just gave the commencement address Wednesday night, advising graduates to not only remember their successes, but also the times they picked themselves up after failing.

"I know that my biography doesn't include how it took 11 formal rejections over four years before I was promoted. It doesn't say anything about the naysayers I encountered on that journey," Just said. "So how would your biography ready if it included not only your successes, but the times you persevered? All of you have managed to get back up repeatedly until it brought you here to tonight's conclusion-- your graduation."

Jamie Hawkins, who graduated from the Greenhouse Operations Program and received her Horticulture Technician diploma, gave the student responder speech during Wednesday's ceremony.

"Often our path in life is not always linear. In high school we are told to continue our education by going to a four-year university," Hawkins said. "Some students, such as myself, find themselves in a large college in a distant city, overwhelmed and without a true passion."

Hawkins encouraged her fellow students to follow their dreams even if the road to doing so is not straightforward.

"My advice to you is to always follow your passions, even when it seems difficult to do so," Hawkins said. "You must put forth effort against any adversities in order to fully thrive within your passion. You must never stop learning and growing as you move along in your career throughout your life."