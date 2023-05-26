Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gateway Technical College students completing one of two new associate’s degree programs will have a clear pathway to enter another nearby higher-education institution to pursue further education.

Carthage College has signed a transfer agreement with Gateway for students earning degrees in the associate of science and associate of arts programs. The agreement was finalized Tuesday during a ceremonial signing at Gateway’s monthly District Board meeting.

Carthage’s collaboration comes on the heels of a similar arrangement with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, which was at the center of new liberal arts-styled programs and serve as a platform for entry-level college students to complete general course requirements at Gateway.

Gateway and Carthage officials acknowledged they examined their internal admissions policies and course curriculum requirements before forging the agreement.

Carthage President John Swallow said the review has been an opportunity at the four-year private college to examine some of its requirements and streamline processes that avoid students taking redundant courses.

“Sometimes we spend too much time looking at whether there’s an exact course transfer,” Swallow said. “Students could spend more money than necessary as a result of that.”

Students transferring from Gateway to Carthage with a two-year associates degree should be able to dive into their core area of study to continue on with a four-year degree, Swallow emphasized in his presentation.

“When they transfer, they should have two more years, according to their major, and then they’ll graduate on time,” Swallow said.

While the Gateway and UW-Parkside partnership was a part of Carthage’s review of course requirements for transferees, Swallow said college officials also did so with keen awareness of the broader higher education landscape.

“Students have many choices in a very complex post-secondary system, and I think it’s incumbent on us to make sure they go through it as seamlessly as possible,” Swallow said.

Gateway President Ritu Raju said she was pleased with Carthage’s willingness to partner with GTC. Within Gateway, she credited a number of administrators with collaborating with Carthage and ensuring introductory-level coursework between the two colleges is in alignment.

“We have been working very closely with UW-Parkside and with Carthage to make sure that we address barriers to students, whether they are intentional or, sometimes, totally unintentional,” Raju said. “We want to make sure that those barriers are addressed and removed.”

As a four-year institution, Carthage commonly takes into account several criteria for students entering the college directly out of high school, such as ACT scores and letters of recommendation.

For students transferring from Gateway under the new agreement, Swallow said the criteria will be different.

“The fact is if they’ve completed courses at Gateway, and they have a degree. We have a lot of confidence that they should progress in Carthage as well,” Swallow said. “There’s less worry about what they may have had earlier in their career.”

Gateway District Board Trustee R. Scott Pierce said the new agreement furthers the college’s mission of creating an environment for students to be successful as they chart their post-graduation career path.

“That’s one of the important things for us to keep in mind,” Pierce said. “That’s our main responsibility.”