For the fifth straight year, Gateway Technical College has been named a recipient of a Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation scholarship, helping to pay for training in advanced manufacturing.

Funded by Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands, and led by the American Association of Community Colleges, the scholarship is designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education. Gateway is one of 42 chosen out of a competitive field of community colleges from across the country to receive funding that will transform the future of students in the community.

“Gateway is honored and excited to continue working with Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation to provide educational opportunities for students in our community,” said Matt Janisin, executive vice-president of academic affairs at Gateway. “The band’s continued support of existing Metallica Scholars programs while adding new colleges to its family shows the deep commitment to life-changing educational opportunities through technical education. The influence and recognition of the Metallica brand helps us engage students and provides a platform to showcase technical programs that lead to great careers.”

This year, Gateway will receive a $5,000 donation from All Within My Hands.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative assemblage of the nation’s best community colleges, creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices,” said Peter Delgrosso, AWMH executive director. “As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well-trained and confident. Ultimately, the impact is felt locally and nationally as Metallica Scholars enter the workforce and fill in-demand technical positions.”

This marks yet another round of AWMH training in which Gateway will offer an Advanced Manufacturing program curriculum. Many of those who completed the previous training landed jobs immediately in the field, making $50,000 to $60,000 annually.

“We are happy to continue to partner with Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation to support the vital career and technical education work of the nation’s community colleges,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO.

For more information on Metallica All Within My Hands, visit https://www.allwithinmyhands.org/.