Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of dig.IT will hold another popular public computer repair clinic on June 23 and June 24.

Computer and device check-in will be held 1 to 9 p.m. on June 23 in Room 113 – the Michigan Room – of the Racine Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St. Those interested should use the northeast entrance to the building, off of Pershing Boulevard located near the skate park.

Pickup will also be in the Michigan Room, 9 a.m. to noon June 24. Customers will receive a text or call when their device is ready. Drop-offs will also be accepted on this day, but they will be returned on a future date.

Computers will be accepted for repair on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Students can assist with the following:

Update PC operating systems;

Check for viruses and malware;

Diagnose internet access issues;

Optimize computer function;

Perform Windows upgrades if computer hardware is compatible.

The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer or device worked on. Money raised helps pay for students to compete in state and national information technology events.

Many community members have benefited from participating in past clinics. The event also allows students to give back to the community while honing the skills they will use in their future careers.