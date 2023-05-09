Gateway Technical College’s student horticulture club, Green Thumbs, will hold a Mother’s Day plant sale and planting workshop as a fundraiser for the Bethany Apartments.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center on the college’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Containers and plants can be pre-ordered or purchased the day of the event, and all proceeds will be donated to the Racine non-profit group.

The 10-inch containers already filled with flowers or herbs, as well as plantings that thrive in sunny or shady locations, cost $28.

The workshop – also using a 10-inch container – costs $35 and features a 40-minute planting and plant care session directed by Gateway Horticulture students. Participants can choose between herbs or flowers, full shade or sun plant varieties. Sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, and participants must pre-register to participate.

To see a sampling of the plant varieties and to register visit https://bit.ly/GatewayPlantSaleBethany.

Bethany Apartments offers survivors of domestic abuse and their families the resources needed to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment.

It is the first of two Green Thumbs plant sales. While the proceeds from May 13 will go to Bethany Apartments, the student group will also hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 and May 20, also at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center. Proceeds from that sale will help pay for further educational opportunities and experiences for Gateway students.