Gateway Technical College will host a National Night Out event 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 1 on the college’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.

The event will be held at parking lot C, next to the Science Building, as well as the Kenall Protective Services Center, which can be accessed from that lot.

Faculty members and students of Gateway’s emergency services programs, as well as local law enforcement agencies, will be on hand to provide tours and several fun, hands-on activities, including:

Children’s activities

Drone demonstrations

K9 demonstrations

A tour of Gateway’s Kenall Protective Services Center

Vehicle and equipment activities and demonstrations

The event is free and open to the public.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.