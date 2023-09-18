Gateway Technical College and the Wisconsin Technical College System have named longtime college business partner and champion Precision Plus as a recipient of the WTCS Futuremaker Partner award.

The award recognizes the unique and dynamic partnerships forged between Wisconsin’s technical colleges and their employer partners. Precision Plus is an Elkhorn-based leader in manufacturing that combines skilled precision with traditional craftsmanship.

“Mike J. Reader and his company, Precision Plus, began their engagement with Gateway at a time when such partnerships were critical to revitalize manufacturing in our region and country,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Ritu Raju. “His support and vision led to the creation of the Reader Precision Machining and Manufacturing Center on our Elkhorn Campus.

“Mike has been a thought partner, an active collaborator and a committed supporter of Gateway’s manufacturing programs. His contribution toward galvanizing economic growth in Walworth County is significant,” she said.

Precision Plus serves on Gateway’s advisory boards, presents on machining careers to students and opens its doors to class tours. It has helped the college secure new equipment that helps align the college curriculum to the work happening in industry.

“We cannot thank the WTCS and our partners at Gateway Technical College enough for this incredible honor,” said Mike P. Reader, Precision Plus vice president of Sales and Engineering. “At Precision Plus, we focus on making a difference in our community, especially with our partners in education.

“This focus helps change the stigma of traditional manufacturing and further showcases the various career pathways and opportunities available within the precision machining and advanced manufacturing world.,” he said. “We are truly proud of our team at Precision Plus, who are passionate and excited about making a difference in the industry and developing the next generation of advanced manufacturing professionals.”

This year, Precision Plus also received the Special Award for Investment in the Next Generation at the 34th Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards. The company further supports technical education at local high schools by hiring youth apprentices and helping showcase the machining industry by providing transportation funding that allows students to attend machining-related conferences and events.