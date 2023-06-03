The hallways of Wilson Elementary School were packed with generations of teachers, students and families passing along stories and memories Friday evening.

They were there to say their "goodbyes" to the school, as the school is slated to close at the of the current academic year.

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted 5-0 to close Wilson Elementary, 4520 33rd Ave., during a January school board meeting. The decision was a result of the district's budget-cutting measures, as Kenosha Unified faces a combination of declining enrollment and increasing costs, such as healthcare expenses.

As the last school year for Wilson Elementary, which was founded in 1953, comes to a close, the school were opened to the public for former students, teachers, parents and other community members to walk through the halls one last time.

"To me, it's just a sad occasion," said Cliff McKenzie, a Wilson class of 1973 student said. "There's a lot of good memories, a lot of great teachers and a lot of great administrators."

Former teacher Audrey Hartman reconnected with McKenzie, her former student, at the open house and ceremony.

"I hate to even go down by my class because I know I'll cry," Hartman said. "It was very good times."

Friday night's ceremony featured presentations from former Wilson principals, former students, current students, parents and community members.

Former principals Milton Thompson and Yolanda Jackson-Lewis spoke during the ceremony.

"It's sort of a bittersweet thing. On one hand, I'm saddened that the school is closing, because every neighborhood should have a neighborhood school," Thompson said. "What takes a little bit of the sting out of it is Wilson has not been closed because it is a low performing school. It's being closed for financial consideration."

"I know that that stinks. And having been a superintendent in Beloit, where I've had to close schools, I understand how much that hurts people and hurts kids. So I understand the reasoning," he said. "But it softens the blow for me that it wasn't a matter of closing Wilson because it's not achieving, so that's something to be proud of, in the midst of all of this."

Jackson-Lewis said she had been "blessed by this place."

"My heart is full. As soon as I walked in the door, I was just engulfed with love and happiness and hugs. I didn't even know I needed this until I arrived, so thank you so much," She said. "This audience speaks to the blessing that this school and this community has been to us."

Kenosha Unified School Board president and Wilson alumna Yolanda Adams spoke of the impact of Wilson, as she attended the school in 1958 — five years after it was founded.

"This school is near and dear to my heart," Adams said. "To the kids, to the youth, I'm not sure what school you're going to go to, but I know you're going to do great. I know you're going to love your new school, and I know you're going to grow up to be somebody very special."

The closing of Wilson Elementary is projected to save the district $1.2 million, though the amount could change as logistics in classroom sizes and transportation needs change, according to administration.

The future of the Wilson Elementary School building itself, which has received renovations in recent years, has not yet been determined.

Current Wilson Principal Rhonda Lopez said the district has "taken very good care" of the school's staff and families as students have selected their schools for next year and teachers have been reassigned to positions.

"The district has taken very good care of us and made sure that all the students found great schools that their parents wanted them to attend, and all of our staff members have new positions that they are excited to start," Lopez said. "But that doesn't stop the broken heart from leaving."