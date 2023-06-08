KENOSHA — An outdoor German-style Biergarten -- featuring Hofbräuhaus Bier from Munich -- is "popping up" on Downtown Kenosha's lakefront, in Celebration Place.

The biergarten will be open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 15-16, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Visitors can enjoy German and U.S. beers, along with hard cider, sausage and pretzels, food trucks and live music. There will also be children's activities and stein-hoisting contests.

Organizers said authentic steins and drinking boots will add to the traditional German atmosphere at the event.

A second pop-up biergarten is July 20-22, in the same location.

The event, hosted by Milwaukee-based BrewFest Partners, has free admission and is designed to be family friendly.