The grounds are nearly ready for the major performers and tens of thousands of daily visitors at the 2023 Country Thunder music festival.

Wisconsin’s Country Thunder takes place Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23, with over 40 different acts at the events grounds set up at 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

“I think that our lineup this year is one of the best compared to any other festival,” said Megan Benoit, Country Thunder digital manager.

Headliners this year will include Parker McCollum, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde and more.

On the grounds, the Electric Thunder tent will feature the new, “Dancing With the Thunder” slate.

Benoit said there will be line dancing and partner dancing competitions that people can register for now at countrythunder.com/wi-dwtt.

“Dancing With the Thunder” will have competitions every day of the festival and will offer lessons for people to prepare.

“They (the competition) bring quite a crowd to compete,” Benoit said. “Winners get to dance on the main stage and win prizes.”

Benoit said each year’s music festival also features additional “small changes and things that we work on.”

The main performers for Thursday will include: The Reklaws at 3:30 p.m., The Washboard Union at 5 p.m., Chase Matthew at 6:30 p.m., Parker McCollum at 8 p.m. and Cody Johnson at 10 p.m.

The performance slate for Friday will include: John Morgan at 2 p.m., Halle Kearns at 3:30 p.m., Hailey Whitters at 5 p.m., Parmalee at 6:30 p.m., Lainey Wilson at 8 p.m. and Jon Pardi at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, July 22, Frank Ray is performing at 2 p.m., Shane Profitt at 3:30 p.m., Lonestar at 6:30 p.m., Carly Pearce at 8 p.m. and Jason Aldean at 10 p.m.

The headliners for the final day of the festival on Sunday, July 23, include Mackenzie Carpenter at 2:30 p.m., Priscilla Block at 4 p.m., Bailey Zimmerman at 5:30 p.m., Ashley McBryde at 7 p.m. and Keith Urban at 9 p.m.

There are additional performers at their Lake Stage throughout various times of the day including the Zach Matthews Band, Brad Morgan, Tim Gleason, Bootjack Road and more.

This year, attendance on any given day will be limited to 30,000 tickets sold. In June, the Kenosha County Board voted unanimously to limit the daily crowd. The previous capacity had been 50,000 per day at the four-day music festival.

Capt. Eric Klinkhammer of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said, in the past, Country Thunder officials had always estimated their attendance to be at 30,000 people or fewer. That number did surge to an estimated 50,000 during the Saturday of the festival a year ago, putting a strain on security.

The festival opens its grounds for campers on Wednesday, July 19 at 9 a.m.

“Tickets and camping slots are still available right now,” Benoit said. “We have really good discount tickets available at Walgreens and Menards.”

Tickets are still available for single day general admission, general admission for the entire weekend, Tito’s platinum experience standing and Tito’s platinum experience online at countrythunder.com/wi-tickets.