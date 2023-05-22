Art fairs attract crowds looking for everything from oil paintings to garden gnomes:

Good Old Summertime Art Fair

KENOSHA — Every year, the Kenosha Art Association’s Good Old Summertime Art Fair kicks off the Kenosha art fair season. And every year, the fair takes place in what is technically late spring (with the first day of summer coming on June 21).

This year's fair is Sunday, June 4, in Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets in Downtown Kenosha.

The fair features about 70 artists and crafters in media including paintings, jewelry, mosaics, collages, ceramics, yard decorations, stained glass and photography. There will also be food vendors and live music.

The art fair attracts about 4,000 people each year.

The KAA’s mission is to promote art, art education and art appreciation. The fair serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser.

Kenosha ArtMarket

KENOSHA — Starting on June 18, the Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday of the month, June through October, area artists will be selling their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

This year's dates are June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern. Interested vendors should go to the Art Market tab at LemonStreetGallery.org.

Walk in the Woods Art Fair

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum will present its “Walk in the Woods” Art Fair on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 60 artists will be displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow. There will be lots of art to see, including jewelry, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photography, wood sculpting, handmade baskets and clothing, glass and garden art.

Live music throughout the day will be presented at two stages. Wine, mimosas, local craft beer, and food will be available for purchase (no carry-ins allowed).

A $10 donation per vehicle is requested. All proceeds benefit Hawthorn Hollow, owned and operated by the H. Chris Hyslop Foundation, a private nonprofit organization.

Hawthorn Hollow is located at 880 Green Bay Road Kenosha, one mile south of County Highway KR and just west of Petrifying Springs Park.

For more information, call 262-552-8196 or visit the website at hawthornhollow.org.