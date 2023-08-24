Art fairs attract crowds looking for everything from oil paintings to garden gnomes:

Downtown

Racine Public

Art ProjectRACINE — For the 22nd consecutive year, the Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled a public art project in Downtown Racine.

This year’s project features 4-foot tall letters of “I (heart) Racine” and” Love” signs. Twenty-four artists were selected to adorn the signs with their creativity and these unique signs will be scattered throughout downtown.

Some of the artistic themes will include Disney, Wind Point Lighthouse, Racine favorite foods and vintage Belle City.

“Highlighting all the things we love about Racine in this year’s public art project is exciting,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “We have so many things to be proud of, and this project will spotlight and bring pride to our community.”

There will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that all ages are encouraged to participate in at their leisure all summer long. Each #Love sign has a question that relates to the chair’s artistic design. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown Racine gift card (valid at over 100 locations) for answering at least 15 of the questions correctly.

Of the 24 signs, 19 will go up for an online public auction at racinedowntown.com Sept. 1-10. The other five will continue to be displayed year after year.

Scavenger hunt forms are available at DRC, 425 Main St., or downloaded from the website.

Walk in the

Woods Art FairSOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, will present its “Walk in the Woods” Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

More than 60 artists will be displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow. There will be lots of art to see, including jewelry, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photography, wood sculpting, handmade baskets and clothing, glass and garden art.

Live music throughout the day will be presented at two stages. Wine, mimosas, local craft beer, and food will be available for purchase (no carry-ins allowed).

A $10 donation per vehicle is requested. All proceeds benefit Hawthorn Hollow, owned and operated by the H. Chris Hyslop Foundation, a private nonprofit organization.

For more information, call 262-552-8196 or visit the website at hawthornhollow.org.

Kenosha ArtmarketKENOSHA — The Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday of the month through October, area artists will be selling their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

Dates are Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern. Interested vendors should go to the Art Market tab at LemonStreetGallery.org.