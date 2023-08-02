The inaugural Girls Matter Too Gala will be held at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Saturday night, in support of a new girls residential home in Kenosha.

The gala, which will begin at 5 p.m., will include a buffet dinner, dancing, speakers, a performance by the Kenosha Performance Dance Team, silent auction and more.

Although registration for the event is now closed, additional donations can be made via Venmo at @girlsmattertoo or CashApp at $girlsmattertoo.

Proceeds will go toward Girls Matter Too, an all-girls group home for teens age 13-17, to help offset some of the project costs, such as furniture.

Through her work both at Kenosha Unified in special education and as a Professional Services Group summer monitor home youth detention worker, Lisa Bolden, program director and owner of Girls Matter Too LLC, noticed a lack of programming targeted for young women in Kenosha.

Bolden went to work researching the need in the area and found there was only one co-ed group home in Kenosha. After gathering additional opinions from people in the community, she set her mind on opening the new home.

Young women in the group home will learn life skills, such as daily chores, responsibility and accountability. They will also learn how to express their feelings in a healthy way.

“I wanted to have an in between where family members and support workers can come and see them,” Bolden said. “My goal is to have families reunified with each other, but also give the girls skills and tools to be able to coexist in society.”

Bolden’s business, though not entirely open yet, will be opening on the north side of Kenosha, and will be operating through DCFS referrals.

Bolden said she plans to make the gala an annual event and hopes she can partner with a nonprofit in the future.

“I also hope to create a scholarship for Girls Matter Too,” she said. “That’s one of my goals as I want to give back to my community.”