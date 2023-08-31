Generations of a family whose roots were established on a farm on Green Bay Road in Somers celebrated with a reunion to mark the 100-year anniversary of their arrival in Wisconsin.

On Sunday, more than 50 people, most who are family members who trace their ancestry to the late Andrew and Anna Gombar, observed their farm’s centennial founding with a mass at St. Anthony Church and later with a luncheon held at Casa Capri in Kenosha.

Unlike the sunny skies that blessed their celebration earlier this week, the Gombars had moved their family on a day filled with thunderstorms from Ottawa, Ill., to what was then the town of Somers on Aug. 27, 1923, according a history booklet with the compiled photos and recollections of family members publish by their grandson Joseph Desris. There, they raised eight children on the 14-acre property at 2511 Green Bay Road along with chickens, cows, horses, pigs, and a bounty of fresh vegetables and fruit in their orchard.

While the Gombars established their homestead 100 years ago in Kenosha County, they had already been in the U.S., at least Andrew had, since about 1902 or 1903, according to Desris. The patriarch had two sons from a previous marriage when he and his first wife lived in Pennsylvania. Elizabeth died after she had mistakenly eaten biscuits that had been set out and meant to kill rats, according to the family history.

Andrew Gombar then left for Europe and during that time he met Anna and convinced her to come to the United States where they eventually married.

“When they moved from Ottawa, Illinois to Kenosha, they had a farm in Somers, and that’s what we’re celebrating – the 100th anniversary of that day that they moved to Somers Wisconsin,” Desris said. “Before that (Andrew) had worked in a glass factory … but here, in Kenosha, he was doing farming.”

The Gombars’ eight children who grew up on the farm in order of birth were: Anna, Mary, John, Margaret, Helen, Rose, Jacob and Josephine, according to the family history. They had also attended what was then the one-room Hillcrest State Graded School at the time located at Highway 43 (now Highway 142) and Becker Road.

While none of the original eight lives at property (seven have since died), the farm itself is still located at 2511 Green Bay Road. The Gombar farm house, according to Desris, underwent a total remodel in 1977, when the eldest child, Anna, retired and moved back from Chicago to Somers. She was the last to live in the farm house in 1989, which was sold.

When Anna Gombar, the family’s matriarch, died, the land went to the children, with her oldest child receiving the “first pick and down the line,” according to granddaughter Janet Luzar, whose mother was Helen Gombar Benuska.

“And, the ones who didn’t want it sold it to other brothers and sisters,” she said.

Four remaining parcels are currently owned by grandchildren, including Desris, who inherited land from his mother Margaret Gombar Desris and his aunt Josephine Gombar, who both died in 2020.

It was Josephine, known to the family as “Josie” who also provided the funds to hold the family gathering, according to Desris.

“When Aunt Josie died in August of 2020, she said she wanted to make sure that we all got together and had a nice event at a nice restaurant,” he said.

Jacob Gombar, 94, of Kenosha, the second youngest and last surviving member of the original eight siblings, is a retired deputy from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked for 12 years.

He fondly recalled his days as a boy living and working the land with his brothers and sisters.

“When we were kids we all worked on the farm, helped with everything,” he said. “We had a produce farm and we grew everything – vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes – every kind of vegetable you can grow here.”

Gombar said he was happy to see family members gathered at the 100-year anniversary celebration.

“It’s really great,” he said. “It’s so nice to see them all in a group like this.”

Alena Tidwell, 9, of Pleasant Prairie, left, chats with Karen Clair, daughter of Jacob Gombar, 94, of Kenosha during the celebration of the Gombars' 100 years of the family's establishing roots in Kenosha County. The luncheon was held at Casa Capri on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. 