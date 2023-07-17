Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and locally elected officials celebrated the successful reconstruction of Highway 50 in Kenosha County during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

Evers, who was joined by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and County Executive Samantha Kerkman outside Journey Church on Highway 50, praised engineers and construction workers for the improvements which took more than two years at a cost of $88 million.

"Highway 50 serves as a critical east-west connector route in the southeast corner of our state, and these improvements are giving folks a safer, more reliable route to their destination," Evers said. "This highway project was one of the largest urban roadway reconstruction projects WisDOT has undertaken in the last 23 years, and it’s an investment that will pay dividends long into the future, strengthening our state’s economy and modernizing the corridor to spur further growth in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and surrounding communities."

Work began in early 2021 to build four miles of the bustling highway between 117th Avenue in the Village of Pleasant Prairie and 43rd Avenue in the City of Kenosha. Work on the project was completed earlier this month.

The project improves access to adjacent hospitals, eases traffic flow in a dense commercial shopping area and enhances regional mobility in an active freight corridor, Evers said.

“We’re grateful for Governor Evers’ leadership and commitment to transportation by making strategic investments in communities throughout the state,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson.

"The Highway 50 project enhances safety and access to the homes and businesses along this heavily relied upon highway. The partnerships and collaboration across communities, businesses, and all levels of government helped deliver a successful project. We can all be proud of these improvements and the positive impact for Kenosha County and the state for years to come."

Tens of thousands of area residents and commuters, and thousands of truck drivers use the highway each day.

Kerkman thanked area residents for their patience during the project and highlighted the importance of the highway to Wisconsin and the region.

"Kenosha County is the gateway to Wisconsin and this road is the corridor that drives economic development here in the county," Kerkman said. "Seeing it grow and evolve over the years is truly remarkable. The type of development that is going to come because of the improvements that have been made are endless. I am so proud to be here to support the DOT and our county partners and our local partners as we move forward."

Kerkman, who said she lives near Highway 50, acknowledged the project was "a little difficult" for area residents and businesses.

"When you see the outcome that we have it will really impact our county and our state," Kerkman said.

Antaramian said the "economics of Kenosha County are driven by the infrastructure that is going on." He praised both the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

"We're one of the fastest growing communities in the State of Wisconsin," Antaramian said. "It is so very, very important for people to understand how working together can make these things happen."

Evers cut a blue ribbon near the interstate surrounded by elected officials and staff at the end of the event with a pair of giant scissors.