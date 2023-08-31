BRISTOL -- The hallways of Bristol School were packed with students as classes opened Thursday morning, and they had a special visitor.

Joining them was Gov. Tony Evers, who visited the K-8 school as part of a tour of several districts as the 2023-24 academic year gets underway.

Students stepped off the bus and into the school just after 7 a.m. as teachers, administrators and other staff welcomed them to a building which recently underwent the first phase of planned renovations.

"There were a lot of big smiles and surprised faces in reaction to the dramatic changes," District Administrator Jack Musha said. "Kids and parents are excited about it."

Renovations include how the building is laid out for security purposes, LED lighting, HVAC and boiler system replacements, new kitchen equipment, new floors, paint and sound panels in the small gym, a new bus loop and new student bathrooms, among other alterations. A second phase of renovations will be done next summer.

The district is also implementing new English language arts and reading curriculum, which were approved last year. As part of the new curriculum, the district received 12,000 pieces of literature and manipulatives.

"It was much overdo," Musha said.

Plenty of excitement

Many of the teachers and administrators were excited to get things started on the first day.

“(My favorite part) is all the excitement and newness and seeing everyone come back,” said Ashley Nelson, a special education teacher. “(It seems students) always grow two inches over the summer and they look like different kids.”

Ashley Koeshall, dean of students and athletic director at Bristol, said he was excited for students to to utilize a newly renovated building that's conducive to learning.

“I’m really excited to see how they feel about the new spaces and other newly renovated classrooms," he said. "There’s only more to come with the second phase of renovations beginning next year.”

Keri Heusdens, principal of curriculum and instruction, said her favorite part of the first day back at school is the hugs from students.

“When the kids come in after a long summer, the fact that they want to hug me after running around and playing all summer– it’s just a really special feeling to know that they want to be back here,” Heusdens said. “I just love seeing their smiling faces."

Governor's visit

Once students were settled into their classrooms, Evers toured the building, making stops to visit first, fifth and eighth grade classes.

Some of the classroom stops included song and dance presentations, including a sing-along done by the first grade classes, and "math magic" performed by fifth grade math teacher Jordan Gardina. He guessed which number Evers wrote on a whiteboard through mathematical logic and deduction.

"My mind is still trying to figure out how (Gardina) did what he did," Evers said.

Evers also fielded questions from students, such as "What's your favorite color?" and "W's your favorite food?" Evers answered, with a smile, "blue," and "pizza."

Evers said he received an invitation to Bristol School's opening day as one of the few remaining public K-8 schools in the state.

"The K-8’s are a really important part of our state. We don’t have that many anymore," Evers said. "They serve a really good local purpose.”

Evers also saw renovated areas of the school, which were supported by funding through a $22.3 million bond referendum approved by district voters in April 2022.

"(The district) has upgraded its facilities to meet the more modern needs, safety being one of them,” Evers said.

“What’s best for our kids is best for the state, and that includes having the resources necessary to make that magic happens. We have to have a good school system in order to have a strong economy," Evers said. "People understand that and sometimes referendums are successful and sometimes they fail, but for the most part across the state, they pass at pretty high numbers because people understand."