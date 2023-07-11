It was standing room only during the Monday evening Public Safety and Welfare Committee.

Dozens of angry and concerned property owners and landlords attended the meeting where a proposed ordinance on an inspections program was discussed.

The proposal — sponsored by Ald. Jan Michalski and co-sponsors by Alds. Ruth Dyson, Kelly MacKay, Bill Siel, Rollin Pizzala and Brandi Ferree – as it currently stands requires landlords to register each of their rental housing units and provide contact information including a phone number.

It also allows inspectors to conduct inspections without a formal complaint having been filed. It also bars retaliation from landlords on tenants who report issues to city departments.

Initial registration of properties containing at least one rental housing unit is due on or before Jan. 1, 2024. Owners must submit a one-time registration to the Department of City Inspections with a fee of $10 per property simultaneous to filing the registration. A one-time fee of $10 per property for changes to required registration information would also be required.

“The Common Council of the City of Kenosha finds that it is necessary to establish a program of regularly scheduled, systematic inspections of residential rental dwelling units within the city to ensure that those units provide safe, decent, and sanitary living conditions for tenants living in the residential rental dwelling unit and to prevent further deterioration of those units,” the proposal reads.

“The Common Council finds that a significant percentage of code complaints and violations occur at residential rental dwelling units and that the conditions that exist at these units adversely affect the occupants, as well as the neighbors and neighborhoods in which they are located.”

The ordinance aims to “encourage property owners who own and operate residential rental dwelling units to exercise their responsibility” to ensure that the city ordinances governing the condition and maintenance of rental units are “followed to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public and prevent blighted conditions in City neighborhoods.”

Vote delayed

The committee of five voted unanimously to delay action on the proposal until its Aug. 14 meeting.

Brian Hervat, a member of the Kenosha Landlord Association, said many of the organization’s members have deep concerns about the ordinance.

“We appreciate the spirit of the ordinance. However, we have many, many concerns from our members of the association,” Hervat said.

Landlord John Savaglio said he was only notified of the meeting minutes before it started and questioned the need for such changes.

“There is enough laws on the book right now to take care of any issues that tenants have,” Savaglio said.

“We got automatic exterior inspections. Anytime they can call, and I’ve had this happen to me. Anytime they can call for any violation and they’ll have six inspectors there within an hour. We got that already. I don’t understand what this is going to improve. It’s going to be more costly.

“The landlord, I hate to say this, the landlord is just going to pass this onto the tenant. The tenants are already paying extraordinary rents. The rent is crazy here in Kenosha. All this is going to do is to raise the rents even more.”

Michalski, chair of the committee, said the ordinance is patterned after one in effect in nearby Eau Claire.

“It’s been working very well for them. That being said we are not Eau Claire. I have said to people from the get-go that I am more than amendable to amending this,” Michalski said.

“This basically will not prevent a landlord from evicting somebody as they do now for bad behavior, lack of rent, etcetera. There is nothing in this ordinance that will prohibit it. There is something in this ordinance to prohibit retaliation for somebody causing the city inspectors to go in.”

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia said he was prepared to vote ‘no’ on the proposal but agreed to defer the matter until August.

“I’m OK with the deferral,” LaMacchia said. “This gives us an option to work with the landlords. Mr. Savaglio and Mr. Hervat, you guys are great. You guys are awesome landlords. We need more like you. You guys got to work with the alderperson and see how we can make this work because as of right now I’m a ‘no’ but I will vote ‘yes’ for the deferral.”

Buy vs. rent: A comparison of housing costs in U.S. cities Buy vs. rent: A comparison of housing costs in U.S. cities Where It Makes More Sense to Buy Where It Makes Most Sense to Rent