Kenosha County Board supervisors want the state to change the way massive solar energy systems are reviewed in an attempt to close a “loophole” that currently allows companies to bypass formal local government approval.

The board voted 20-1 Tuesday night in favor of a resolution that asks that the state Legislature revise the current law, which places the approval of such systems in the hands of the Public Service Commission when considering solar field projects that generate 100 megawatts or more. Supervisor Brian Bashaw cast the dissenting vote. Supervisors Laura Belsky and John O’Day were not present, but their absences were excused.

Supervisor Erin Decker, who authored the resolution, said the change in the law is necessary to prevent wholesale energy plants from circumventing the review of local governments, including the county and towns.

The Town of Paris is the home to the Paris Solar Energy Center LLC, a subsidiary of Chicago-based power generation company Invenergy, with a footprint that uses 1,400 acres of a total 5,350 acres of farmland in the town about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south. The 200-megawatt system is one of the largest in the state and will generate enough electricity to power 60,000 homes annually when it finally comes online late next year if there are no more delays, town officials said earlier this spring.

“All of us are probably aware of the solar fields that went into the Town of Paris. Based on the size of that solar field, the municipalities had no control over anything of the solar fields,” Decker said. “What this does is this asks the state legislature to change the law to give local control (back to municipalities) for these large solar farms."

It also asks the Legislature to remove a “loophole” in the law, Decker said.

“Currently, there’s restrictions that a utility company has to follow when they build solar fields. But, if an outside company builds the solar fields, they do not have to follow those same restrictions. So they will come in, build a solar field and … sell the lease to the power companies. The Town of Paris had no input, couldn’t stop it, couldn’t request anything,” Decker said.

Supervisor Terry Rose wondered whether the requested change to the state law would stop such a project if local municipalities turned it down.

“Yes,” said Decker. The change would return local control to municipalities, if approved by the state, she said.

The county’s resolution is patterned after that of Columbia County, which currently has a project proposed by High Noon Solar Energy LLC, an affiliate of Invenergy LLC. High Noon is currently seeking approval from the Public Service Commission to construct a 300-megawatt, alternating current facility with a 165-megawatt battery energy storage system. The project is planned on 4,327 acres, which if approved, would begin construction next year. That system would then go online by the end of 2025.

Kenosha County currently does have local control over projects that are under the 100-megawatt threshold. In February, applying an solar energy ordinance for so-called boutique solar projects, the board gave its blessing to its first such solar energy facility, the Salix Solar Project, which is being developed in the Town of Wheatland by the Madison-based OneEnergy Renewables.

The smaller 7.5-megawatt system will be built on 34 acres spanning two parcels just north of highways 50 and 83 near the Fox River and south of Highway K. The project is expected to begin construction this summer with operations to start in early December.

