The Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approved a new home ownership program in partnership with ULINE, with the city allocating up to $3 million in a matching fund.

Council members voted 14-1 for the effort with Ald. David Mau the sole vote against it. Alds. Kelly MacKay and Keith Rosenberg were absent from the meeting.

City staff have called the effort a effort a "once-in-a-generation investment" through a private donation of $3 million from ULINE. It required the commitment from the city to match the donation and leverage public and private resources to offer families home ownership in the community in the coming years.

"I fully support this program," said Ald. David Bogdala.

"I know there's some details that need to be fleshed out but, having multiple discussions over the last several years about how we can create a program such as this, I think it's very exciting," he said. "I think it's very exciting not only for the city but also for a lot of folks who will have an opportunity at home ownership that might not have it today. I'm very excited about this."

Bogdala said the project is city-driven with support from ULINE.

"This is not the ULINE housing program, although we're very thankful and very appreciative of the donation," Bogdala said. "This is the City of Kenosha's housing program. We obviously will have to match the donation, which is what we're doing here. I don't see any difference in what we're doing here verses receiving a grant and basically saying we are authorizing the mayor and or his designee to work on this program.

"I think it's going to be very exciting for a lot of older neighborhoods in this city to have the opportunity to get houses back on the tax rolls as well as providing affordable housing for a number of people all across our city."

Ald. Daniel Prozanski expressed similar sentiments and said the resolution passed Wednesday is like "opening the door."

"We still have to flush out the details, we still have to 'walk into the building' but we're just 'opening the door' to that," Prozanski said. "That's what this resolution does. It allows us to proceed."

Prozanski said the City Council will still be required to vote on any future program developments from city staff. He also hopes additional language will be added to the program to help ensure Kenosha-based contractors get the "first ability" to bid on such projects.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the district with ULINE properties, thanked ULINE and president and founder Elizabeth Uihlein.

"I think that's just wonderful that a corporation that's headquartered here puts their money where their mouth is," Ruffalo said. "ULINE sees a need for this and certainly the City of Kenosha sees a need for this."

Ald. Jan Michalski said he doesn't believe the city be negatively impacted by the project.

"I don't think the city is going to lose any money," Michalski said. "These houses will be added to the tax rolls. In the long run the city will not lose money and will probably actually come out even or come out ahead on this."

Mau, however, said he voted against it because "I just didn't think the city should be spending another $3 million" and believes in a more limited government.

"I'm opposed to funneling revenue to developers on the citizens' dime," Mau said.

The city has designated 30 current residential parcels to be used to build single family owner-occupied homes.

Kenosha mayor John Antaramian thanked ULINE, one of the county's largest private employers.

"The goal is to make home ownership affordable and that the home ownership stays in the neighborhood that it's built ," Antaramian said.

The Home Ownership Program will be administered by the Department of City Development to provide financial assistance to city residents for the purchase and repair/construction of owner-occupied single family homes, according to city documents.

ULINE is a leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials with its corporate headquarters located in Kenosha County.

"Uline is proud to be a part of the Kenosha community. Many of our employees live here. Affordable home ownership is vital to those who want to live and work here," said Elizabeth Uihlein in a prepared statement.