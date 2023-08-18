KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL AND ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission meeting Thursday night included, from left, supervisor Brian Thomas, commissioners Dan O'Ke…

BRISTOL — An award for gender and equity will likely have no recipient this year after a Kenosha County advisory board voted against extending the time for nominating a potential honoree.

The Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission voted 4-3 Thursday against extending the deadline for county employees to submit their nominations for what is currently the Jennie Tunkieicz Award for Gender and Racial Equity. The deadline was July 28.

The award was named by previous County Executive Jim Kreuser after the county’s first female chief of staff. Tunkieicz served 14 years in former county executive Jim Kreuser’s administration before retiring last year.

Favoring more time were commissioners Elizabeth Garcia and Justin Crosby and Supervisor Andy Berg. Casting dissenting votes were commissioners Dan O’Keefe, A. Brian Gonzales, Chair Xavier Solis and Supervisor Brian Thomas.

Berg had proposed the extension, but some commissioners felt that by the time nominations were collected it would be time to consider the next year's honoree.

The commission was to have deliberated on nominations in April, but the panel’s membership was in flux with several resignations at the time, further delaying consideration. An email was sent to all county employees in June encouraging them to submit names of those they felt were deserving of the award.

'A lot of confusion'

Kelsey Hubeler, the county’s equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator, reported that no one had forwarded nominations. Instead county employees had questions, she said.

“I think there was a lot of confusion of what was going on here (at the commission) in terms of whether they should nominate somebody or not,” Hubeler said.

Earlier this summer, a suggestion the award be renamed led to further confusion and drew community opposition from local civil rights and social justice leaders. The award has only been in place for a year and has just one recipient, Adelene Greene, who retired as director of the county’s Division of Workforce Development in 2016.

Hubeler recommended the panel collaborate with the county executive’s office to ensure employees know the name of the award and the process for nomination to eliminate confusion next spring.

Solis initially indicated he would refer the matter to Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman because there were no nominations. But then he asked commissioners whether they had suggestions.

Nominating debate

Supervisor Brian Thomas said that Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who was part of the organizing group that helped create the commission, came to mind. Thomas noted Rodriguez’s Hispanic heritage, his youth and active service in the community as reasons to consider him.

“Whether you agree with him or not, he is very active on the County Board. He represents a whole different generation,” Thomas said noting that Rodriguez is in his mid 20s.

Thomas said while he did not know the protocol for nominations he also would “hate for there to be a year where no one gets recognized.”

Commissioner Justin Crosby wondered whether Thomas received the same email as other employees in county government outlining the protocol for nominating a recipient for the award. Thomas said he had received the email and that given his appointment on the commission would not want to be in a position to make the nomination.

Solis asked whether Crosby had someone in mind for the award. “No,” Crosby said. “What I feel is that it just needs to go back to the county executive.”

Solis said if he wanted to send it back to Kerkman, the order needs to be rescinded “or, at least give us the authority to create the award.”

Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone earlier issued a ruling on the commission’s authority over the award following a request for an opinion by county Supervisor Terry Rose.

According to Cardamone since the award was created by county executive order, it could only be changed by rescinding “or amending that executive order, which would need to be done by the County Executive.”

“Having said that, the REEC can certainly make suggestion to the County Executive as to whether the award should be renamed and for whom,” Cardamone said. “Any citizen or group of citizens is equally able to make such a suggestion to the County Executive, including that the name of the award should remain unchanged.”

Kerkman has said she has yet to receive any formal recommendations from the commission on the award.

Minority teacher loan

In other business, the commission voted 3-3 with one abstention on a recommendation to market and provide “walk-through service” to promote a state-approved minority teacher loan program that would enable a student of color studying to become a teacher to receive up to $10,000 each year for three years for a maximum of $30,000. The loan program is designed to address the state’s teaching shortage.

Garcia, Crosby and Berg, who proposed the resolution, voted in favor of it, while O’Keefe, Gonzales and Solis voted against. Thomas abstained. Gonzales opposed the proposal characterizing it as “duplicitous because it already is funded by taxpayers and the county promoting it would essentially be spending more taxpayer money. Thomas and Solis asked to postpone the vote so that the commission’s education subcommittee could further discuss it next month.

County Thunder incident

The commission voted unanimously recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month and its observation from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

During deliberations, however, Berg noted that while they celebrate Hispanics, commissioners had not considered the “terrible behavior” exhibited by visitors to Country Thunder, who reportedly called a Black TV reporter the N-word twice while she was covering the event.

During public comments, Veronica King, an official of the Kenosha NAACP, urged commission and elected county officials, to follow up with law enforcement and event promoters “to see what they’re going to put in place for 2024 so we don’t have this type of situation happen again.”

“Kenosha County wants to attract, recruit, hire and retain citizens of color in our community," she said."That kind of publicity doesn’t help us.”

Garcia said commissioners could also bring it up by resolution. Solis said the matter could either go before one its subcommittees or considered directly by the commission. Berg said he would draft one for consideration.

