A popular four-day country music festival will be restricted to crowds of no more than 30,000 people per day when it returns to Shadow Hill Ranch in Randall next month.

The Kenosha County Board’s Judiciary and Law Committee voted 5-1 Wednesday night to grant an activity control license to Country Thunder, but with a stipulation that its promoters limit daily tickets sales to 30,000. Last year’s concert event set records but also caused severe traffic issues for sheriff’s deputies, concertgoers and residents who live near the grounds.

Voting in favor of the license were supervisors Erin Decker, John Franco, Mark Nordigian, Jeff Wamboldt and Chair Brian Bashaw. Supervisor Zach Rodriguez cast the dissenting vote. Supervisor Laura Belsky was not present due to vacation.

The region’s premiere country music event held July 21-24 last year had a daily average of more than 36,500 guests, with attendance that peaked at more than 40,000 on Saturday, July 23, promoters have said.

That Saturday night, concert headliners included Morgan Wallen and HARDY. A severe thunderstorm warning led to a 50-minute shutdown of the grounds and although the bad weather held off, the combination of factors, including ticket sales that were well above what promoters expected, led to what Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Klinkhammer described as a “disaster.”

“The roadways and the festival grounds aren’t designed to handle that,” Klinkhammer told the committee. “And, every time I’ve talked to Country Thunder (officials), including at the meeting in February, we laid that out that we will not have that many people."

The county's Planning and Development Committee in February approved the conditional use permit for the event.

Klinkhammer, who is in charge of the county’s law enforcement operations for the event, said the consequences for exceeding the 30,000 ticket sales threshold have yet to be considered, however, the Sheriff’s Department intends to hold Country Thunder accountable to the restricted amount.

Klinkhammer noted that last year’s activity control license anticipated attendance of as many as 50,000, people “so, technically, they were not in violation by having 50,000 people.”

The license will go before the County Board later this month.

Other changes

Klinkhammer said some modifications to the Country Thunder grounds at Shadow Hill Ranch, 2305 Lance Drive, were also made for this year. A wall that had previously been located in the VIP seating area has been removed and is being replaced with a short fence. He said removing the wall would provide law enforcement with more space to maneuver throughout the grounds.

According to Klinkhammer, a company known for its handling of heavy metal concerts and NASCAR racing events has also taken over the security at the country music venue. In addition, guests who camp on the far south side of the grounds would no longer need to go through the main entrance, but would enter at that camp site.

“That was their idea. Hopefully, it’s going to work,” he said. “They’re bringing their ticketing farther in so we’re going to have less traffic on the road. But, if they limit their attendance like they say, there is going to be Country Thunder traffic we can handle.”

Klinkhammer said he does not plan to increase staffing for the event this year.

In the past, the Sheriff’s Department has also had issues with crowd control at “Electric Thunder”, the after-party DJ tent that stays open until 2 a.m. following the concerts.

“And, then, you’d have 600 kids lined up to go in that tent, and they would expect us and their security to block the entrance,” said Klinkhammer, adding that a couple deputies were injured while trying to control the crowd last year.

This year, he said, rather than limiting the number of people going into Electric Thunder, organizers are leaving it open for people to freely walk in and out. And the event’s security company is adding 30 more staff that will enable it to better handle the crowd.

Crowded tent

Rodriguez, however, wondered how organizers would prevent over-capacity in the after party tent.

“Even when they had that line of 600 kids outside there, I mean, it’s dangerously full in there. That worries me,” he said.

Klinkhammer said that historically the number of people who can be in the tent is capped, and when it is exceeded it is only for a short time.

“Country Thunder will have to deal with that. They can shut the music off and send everybody out,” he said. The tent will also have two additional “long and wide” entrances on either side.

Nordigian, who previously served on the Randall Town Board, said the event has come a long way in its handling of safety and security.

“It is so, so much further ahead than it was back then,” he said. “And, you know, unfortunately, people are people and they’re going to do stupid things and you can’t stop them if they’re going to do stupid things. We just want to limit those.”

Rodriguez said he could not vote in favor of granting the license, but not because of the Sheriff’s Department.

“I trust the Sheriff’s Department implicitly. You guys know that. I don’t trust Country Thunder, and I don’t trust that they’re going to keep that tent under control.

“I know that you guys could shut it down at a moment’s notice, but it worries me too much that something bad happens before … that leads to it needing to be shut down because of that uncontrolled access, and so I’m not going to support it today,” he said.

Return to 6 p.m. meeting time

In other business, Bashaw, announced that the meeting time for the Judiciary and Law Committee would shift back to its traditional 6 p.m. schedule after several months meeting at 4:15 p.m.

“As you know, this is a hotly debated topic. However J-Law has historically met after 6 p.m., consistent with all other standing board committees,” he said.

Bashaw, who was appointed committee chair at the end of May having replaced Rodriguez, now the vice chair, said that this week’s 4:15 p.m. meeting time remained intact as it had already been scheduled.

“I kept it at that time. We are meeting here today consistent with that understandin. However, going forward, all normal or customary meetings of the committee will be at 6 o’clock p.m.,” he said. “If, however, there’s a special meeting, off-site requirements or other modifications to the schedule, all will be notified per our ordinance.”

Bashaw said he hoped that returning to the 6 p.m time slot would provide “reasonable opportunity” for people who want to attend the meetings, including county Youth in Governance participants Angelina Lagunas and Michael Babu, two students who are on the committee.

