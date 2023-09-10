A drug abuse resistance program to inform students of the dangers of fentanyl and the opioid epidemic is expected to come to high schools in western Kenosha County during the 2023-24 academic year.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said he plans to instruct high schoolers as a part of his department’s D.A.R.E. program. The program is currently taught to fifth graders in 21 public school districts west of Interstate 94 and at select elementary schools in the Kenosha Unified School District.

The program at the elementary level does not specifically deal with fentanyl, rather the 10-week curriculum encourages students to make responsible choices in refraining from illegal drugs, tobacco and underage alcohol consumption. About 1,000 fifth graders graduate from the program each year, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Zoerner, who attended the international D.A.R.E. conference with Deputy Casey Rude, the department’s lead D.A.R.E. officer, said he engaged in discussions about a soon-to-be-released educational module on fentanyl awareness in the context of drug abuse resistance in high schools.

Unlike the current elementary program, the fentanyl instructional materials, which have yet to be published, would be taught as individual modules in west end high schools.

The D.A.R.E. international conference was held July 24-25 in Las Vegas and ran in conjunction with School Safety Council’s training sessions.

According to Zoerner, D.A.R.E. has two tracks involving fentanyl education. The first is general information with explanations on what fentanyl is, its effects on the body, overdose signs and what to do in the case of overdose, which is already available to the public.

“And, there’s a whole new training module coming that they’re giving for D.A.R.E. officers to be able to engage with high schools,” Zoerner said. “(There’s a) big deficit, obviously, with that group (high school), as you are aware, that needs a lot of education.

“Because D.A.R.E. runs in fifth grade we can’t touch these kids for 10 weeks with this information and expect them to retain this information ... years later when it’s really, really dangerous for them,” he said. “So, I plan on personally going forward with that fentanyl track.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services describes opioids as “a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription,” such as, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine, among others.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, youths and young adults have not escaped the opioid epidemic as deaths due to drug toxicity in the adolescent age group, ages 10–19, increased 109% from July to December 2019 to July to December 2021. Daths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMF) have risen 182%, nationwide. Local numbers were not immediately available.

Approximately 90% of deaths involved opioids and 84% involved IMFs, according to the CDC’s most recent report issued in December of last year. Counterfeit pills were present in nearly 25% of deaths.

Two thirds of the adolescent fatalities had one or more potential bystanders present, but most provided no overdose response. About 41% of individuals who died had evidence of mental health conditions or treatment.

Zoerner outlined the program last week to the County Board’s Judiciary and Law Committee.

Supervisors wondered about the effectiveness of the fifth grade program and why it wasn’t in more schools, particularly in the City of Kenosha. Up until the early 2000s, a majority of public schools throughout the country used the D.A.R.E. curriculum, including the Kenosha Unified School District. In the late 1990s, however, the federal government essentially stopped funding the program.

In recent years, the program has been taught in the city at Frank, Curtis Strange and Wilson elementaries. Wilson closed at the end of the 2022-23 school year..

Supervisor Mark Nordigian asked Zoerner whether the program was making a “dent” with students in the city.

“Down here, I don’t see that many schools here getting this,” he said, asking if there were ways to see how effective it was where it was used in city schools.

Zoerner he asked similar questions at the conference and engaged in “spirited debate” with other conference goers. The upshot of the discussions, according to the sheriff, was that, “you can’t quantify prevention.”

In addition, most sheriff’s departments across the country have had to narrow their focus, targeting fifth graders, due in large part to the lack of funding.

“Almost the entire country is doing it this way because they’ve had to. We all hit that money crisis at the same time,” he said.

As a result, D.A.R.E., he said, has had to find a different way to reach other grade levels by creating modules “to stretch training and education and the opportunity for engagement through middle school and high school.”

“The reality is we need positive interactions with kids,” Zoerner said. “We need to be in the schools. We need to be in front of them. Look at their eyeballs.”

Zoerner praised Rude for his interactions with students.

“Watching this young man in action ... this program is loved in this county,” he said. “I just think he’s done very, very well. I think he’s on track to do much better and I’m going to be hands on (teaching) with him.”

Chief Deputy Justin Miller, who previously underwent training with the program, said it Curtis Strange Elementary officials approached the Sheriff’s Department about participating in D.A.R.E. during one of its graduations.

“It’s about adding more deputies to the program, right? Adding FTE’s to be able to cover all of KUSD,” he said, adding that no funds have come out of county schools participating in the program.”We do it because its the right thing to do in our county .. There’s zero prevention if we’re not in there.”

