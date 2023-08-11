Three towns are a step closer to having animal control services after the Kenosha County Board’s Finance Committee unanimously approved their agreements with the sheriff’s department Thursday night.

The town boards of Paris, Randall and Wheatland have already approved the agreements earlier this summer with the department, which currently has a licensed humane officer who is also a sworn deputy. A second deputy will undergo training as a humane officer in October.

The contracts are expected to go before the County Board for consideration next week.

The sheriff’s department negotiated contracts with the towns after Claws and Paws, the previous animal control service, went out of business last year, said Capt. Eric Klinkhammer during the committee meeting.

“There aren’t any services in Kenosha County. They look to us,” he said. “We decided to come up with a solution to their problem and that solution is we’ve already had a trained humane officer on the department to handle the humane officer calls, which include investigations of animal cruelty and neglect.”

Similar agreements, which have yet to be finalized, also have been negotiated with the villages of Bristol, Paddock Lake and Somers.

“As soon as everything is taken care of, all (of the villages) and then, the three townships, will get their animal control services through the sheriff’s department,” he said.

According to the contract, the municipalities pay a $65.89 hourly rate and any overtime costs associated with requests for humane officer services, for which the county would bill them quarterly. Services for animal control would be provided depending on availability of the licensed humane officer.

The officer would have discretion to handle citations, quarantines and animal impoundment as necessary. In addition, the officer would have the authority to determine whether medical care is needed along with transportation and storage decisions, according to the proposed agreement.

