Five city residents have officially declared their candidacy to become the next mayor of Kenosha.

Each hopes to succeed Mayor John Antaramian, who announced earlier this year that he will not seek another term as leader of one of the state’s largest cities.

Declared candidates can begin circulating nominating papers Dec. 1, and a minimum of 200 signatures is required, although candidates typically collect far more.

Eligible city residents have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2024 to formally submit to the city their declarations of candidacy, nominating papers and campaign registration statements to the city clerk for the 2024 spring election. If required, a primary will be held Feb. 20, 2024. The spring election will be held April 2, 2024.

Whoever wins the race will serve through April 17, 2028 as the city’s 51st mayor.

David Bogdala, a longtime Kenosha alderman, was the first to officially announce his candidacy in June. Bogdala has represented the city’s 17th district since 2008.

Bogdala, who currently serves as a senior program manager at Abbott Laboratories specializing in crisis management and business continuity, told the Kenosha News he is running because he has the “leadership experience and integrity to lead the city.”

“I think that’s why I love local politics so much is because it really is nonpartisan. Nobody cares what party you’re affiliated to. They want their garbage picked up, they want the police and fire to arrive when they call and the streets plowed. That’s what they want. They don’t care what your party affiliation is and that’s how I’ve conducted myself these past 15 years and how I hope to continue if fortunate to be elected mayor,” Bogdala said.

Lydia Spottswood, a longtime Kenosha civic leader and public servant, was the second to announce her candidacy in July.

Spottswood served the public in various roles over the decades and was appointed by Antaramian to various committees over his last two terms. She currently serves on the Plan Commission, Redevelopment Authority and Community Development Block Grant Committee, among others.

A graduate of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and University of Virginia, Spottswood worked as a nurse after graduation and became the head nurse in the Department of Surgery at the University of Virginia Hospital.

Spottswood, who moved to Kenosha in the 1980s with husband Paul, has advised numerous nonprofit boards and served as chair of the Kenosha Community Health Center Development Task Force and was the founding executive director of the Kenosha Community Health Center.

“I would say I’ve got considerable experience in both the public and private sectors,” Spottswood told the Kenosha News.

“The work you’re doing at City Hall has much less of a partisan kind of feeling I think than you see at the state or national level. The focus is on addressing concerns about property, property management and partnerships in our city that are going to make a difference to the long-term goal,” Spottswood said.

Spottswood could become the city’s first female mayor.

Koerri Elijah, a popular local social media content creator, was the third to announce his candidacy for mayor in mid-July.

Elijah, a Kenosha native and 2007 Reuther Central High School graduate whose full name is Koerri Elijah Washington, requested to appear on ballots as Koerri Elijah.

Elijah gained an online following for livestreaming from his skateboard the violence and destruction that occurred in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

In the months and years following the unrest Elijah maintained his presence on social media by streaming community events and interviewing local leaders.

“When it comes down to getting stuff done in the city people just want someone who cares about everyone,” Elijah told the Kenosha News.

Elijah, who has attended classes at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Gateway Technical College, said he believes it’s time for change in Kenosha. Elijah, who has worked in local restaurants and retail stores, said he brings a different set of experiences to the race for mayor.

“For too long it’s been business as usual at the expense of the citizens’ quality of life. There’s no time better than now for critical, creative, and tech savvy thinking,” Elijah said in his campaign announcement.

Elijah could become the city’s first Black mayor.

The latest two candidates to announce are Andreas Meyer and Randall Delaney, who both filed this month.

Meyer told the Kenosha News that he’s been an activist in Kenosha for about a decade and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree anthropology in 2016.

Meyer told the Kenosha News he would focus on ending poverty, highlight civil rights and work to guarantee housing for all Kenoshans.

“As an anthropologist who graduated from UW-Parkside, I have the skills and background needed to fix our community and guarantee equality, human rights, and basic needs for all,” Meyer said in a statement to the Kenosha News. “A community can only thrive when all members are guaranteed their basic needs.”

Delany, who was born and raised in Kenosha, told the Kenosha News he is running because “the people in this town desperately need help.”

Delany said he is still working on his platform and willing to listen to the concerns of city residents.

