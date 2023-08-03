PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a Pleasant Prairie manufacturing facility Thursday and highlighted the Biden Administration’s efforts to invest in high-speed internet and boost domestic technological investment.

Harris was joined by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., during a stop at the Sanmina Corporation facility, 8701 100th St., in the village. The visit aimed to help underscore the impact of Biden’s legislative agenda as he runs for a second term.

“For years manufacturing was the foundation of the economy here in Kenosha,” Harris told a crowd of locally elected politicians, activists and business leaders.

“Manufacturing jobs created opportunity and prosperity and helped generations of working families thrive,” she said. “Then in the 1990s and a result of global economic trends, and frankly short-sighted economic policy, American manufacturing began to falter and thousands of good, steady jobs right here in Kenosha were shipped overseas. This is one of many stories of its kind across our country.”

Harris said that for years politicians promised to bring those jobs back but have “not delivered.”

“President Joe Biden and I decided to run for office because we believed it was time to fix this and bring manufacturing jobs back to places like Kenosha,” Harris said. “We are determined to create jobs in America and keep jobs in America ... all of which leads us to today.”

New local jobs

Harris’ visit coincided with an announcement that Nokia will partner with Sanmina to manufacture broadband network electronics for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program at the southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing facility, creating up to 200 new local jobs.

It makes Nokia, a Finnish telecom equipment company, the first telecom company to begin manufacturing broadband electronics products in the U.S., starting in 2024.

Harris said the new employees will “build the parts that are needed to connect people with high-speed internet.”

Harris spoke in front of large “BIDENOMICS” placards and an “INVESTING IN AMERICA” flag.

“’Trickle-down’ economics, well it benefited big corporations and the wealthiest Americans but not regular folks. So when President Biden and I took office we decided to invest in the working people of America to create millions of jobs, to rebuild American manufacturing, to repair our roads and bridges,” Harris said.

She said “Bidenomics” is working and said it’s a term she’s proud of.

“Since we took office we have created more than 13 million jobs. That’s more jobs created in two-and-a-half years than any administration has created in four. Today unemployment remains near record lows,” Harris said.

“Here in Wisconsin we have created 140,000 new jobs, including many good paying union jobs. ... So Wisconsin, together we are rebuilding America. Through Bidenomics we are showing that when we invest in workers and families, when we create jobs and opportunity, when we roll up our sleeves and get to work there is no limit to what we can achieve for Kenosha, for Wisconsin and for our nation.”

It was Harris’ fourth visit to the state since taking office. After her speech she chatted with attendees then was set to head to Milwaukee for a fundraiser.

Highlighting Wisconsin

Harris credited Baldwin for helping bolster the Wisconsin economy through her efforts in Washington.

“So much of this project is due to the advocacy of Senator Baldwin,” Harris said. “These ‘Made in America’ requirements were a priority for her. ... She was focused on creating jobs in communities like this one.”

Baldwin said “Wisconsin is well poised to be at the center” of the American economy.

“I always remind folks that in Wisconsin we make things, whether that’s some of our more iconic products like beer, brats, cheese and Harley Davidson ... or, some of the lesser known items like critical components made right here in Sanmina. Manufacturing and innovation are key parts of Wisconsin’s identity,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin also highlighted the bipartisan infrastructure law she said helps provide “safe roads and bridges to travel on” and “expand access to high-speed internet.”

“But I also saw an amazing opportunity with this legislation to grow our ‘Made in America’ manufacturing economy,” Baldwin said. “When we are investing American taxpayer dollars we should be supporting American workers, American businesses and the American economy.”

Executive Samantha Kerkman said she was honored to welcome Harris to Kenosha County.

“I’m happy to welcome her here. We are the gateway to Wisconsin. We are the first thing you see as you cross over the border. It’s really exciting to have her here making this announcement,” Kerkman said.

Kerkman said the announcement is “an exciting thing right here in Kenosha County.”

Kerkman said Kenosha County is in a prime location between Chicago and Milwaukee with strong leadership.

“It’s another exciting thing right here in Kenosha County. We are partners — federal, state and local,” Kerkman said, “We work together. We do have those times where we might not always agree but we find those areas where we can agree and get things done. We’re all a team working together.”

Chairman and CEO of Sanmina Jure Sola offered a statement about the new partnership with Nokia.

“Sanmina has been manufacturing in the U.S. for more than 40 years and we are excited to partner with Nokia to support their efforts to build robust and resilient high-tech fiber broadband networks that will connect people and societies,” Sola said in a prepared release.

“By continuing to invest in domestic manufacturing, Nokia and Sanmina will be able to help create a sustainable future for the industry, one that drives job growth and ensures the fiber products produced embody the quality and excellence associated with American manufacturing.”