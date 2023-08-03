The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office spent just over half the amount approved in the 2023 budget for the Mark Jensen trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict earlier this year.

MARK JENSEN DAY 17 Mark Jensen is led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after a guilty verdict in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The office budgeted about $70,000, but spent just $40,000 on the high-profile retrial of Jensen, 63, of Pleasant Prairie, who was found guilty for the second time of poisoning and suffocating his wife Julie to death in 1998, in April. Jensen was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling in 2021 that Jensen should receive a new trial. The refusal inevitably paved the way for a new trial.

It was the first time the office specifically identified a trial in a budget line item, according to Graveley.

“We have never been case-specific before this, but we knew this case had an enormous number of experts, many of whom were retired. We had to bring them back, pay their expenses, etc.,” he said Wednesday night.

The case also featured a special prosecutor in Robert Jambois, who was the district attorney who prosecuted Jensen in the first trial. Jambois is currently an assistant district attorney in Portage County.

Graveley said his office was able to produce a “successful verdict” with Carli McNeill, deputy district attorney, who gave the opening and closing arguments in the case.

“We ended up spending just a little more than half of the money allotted to get that successful verdict with that month-long trial,” he told the Judiciary and Law Committee.

A second high-profile case, that of Zachariah Anderson, had no additional funding, as Graveley and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek relied on local police and the state crime lab for their expertise.

In March, Anderson, 42, of Mequon, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2020 death of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. Anderson then hid the man’s corpse. Two months later he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision after 40 years. He was also sentenced to four years in prison for two counts of stalking, and six years for hiding a corpse. The sentences are being served consecutively.

“So there was zero additional cost to the county for prosecution of that massive national trial, which also ended up in a guilty verdict on all charges,” he said.

By contrast, Anderson’s attorneys reportedly spent upward of $400,000 on his criminal defense, a fact Graveley said he learned from an intercepted jail phone call in which Anderson was heard complaining about the high cost.

Gutierrez’s body was never found. Graveley said it was just the fifth “bodiless” homicide to be prosecuted in Wisconsin and the first for Kenosha County.

