BRISTOL — Ongoing renovations to a Kenosha County landmark and road paving at the site of a soon-to-be built solar farm are among the projects expected to benefit from a federal grant and a developer’s contribution, respectively.

The Kenosha County Public Works Committee in separate actions Monday night, unanimously approved a $33,675 community development block grant from the City of Kenosha for Kemper Center and a $50,000 contribution from OneEnergy Renewables, which is developing a 7.5-megawatt solar energy system on 34 acres on two farmland parcels in the Town of Wheatland. The panel met at the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 Highway MB, in Bristol.

The block grant will be applied to the third phase of an ongoing project for improvements that would improve the exterior of the Kemper Center building to halt water seepage and interior damage.

The multi-phase project involves tuck pointing and repairing brick, stone and windows to “federally mandated standards,” according to an outline of the restoration provided by Frank Martinelli, the project manager. The third phase of renovation, which began in April, also aims to repair and prevent future damage earlier caused by squirrels that have compromised the wood structures, according to the report. The exterior wood on the building would also be painted.

The work on phase three is expected to be completed by fourth quarter of the year by Berglund, the contractor on the project. The contractor is also in the process of finishing phase two of the water infiltration project, which involved similar repairs but included replacement of windows and rotted sashes.

Part of $1.4 million CIP

In the fall, the County Board approved the $265,000 for phase three of the Kemper Center capital improvement project for 2023; however, the community development block grant had not been received at the time and was included, according to Matt Collins, director of the county parks division. The restoration is part of a $1.4 million five-year capital improvement plan for Kemper structural maintenance.

“Continuously, we try to search for grants – within public works and this is not an exception— that the City of Kenosha manages,” he said.

Collins said the grant gives the county the opportunity to offset the costs of the Kemper construction.

“Since there was no (other) revenue plugged into the 2023 budget, this makes the cash budget modification to be able to accept that revenue to be put into that capital account,” he said.

The committee’s approval sends the recommendation for accepting the block grant to the County Board for consideration at its July 18 meeting.

Collins said the grant requires no match from the county.

He said originally the county submitted an application to the city for $70,000 for federal grant funding, one that involved a lengthy process.

Road pavement contribution

Developers of Silver Lake Solar WI, LLC (previously known as the Salix Solar Project) located just north of highways 50 and 83 near the Fox River and south of Highway K, have agreed to contribute $50,000 toward road resurfacing, according to Clement Abongwa, director of the county’s highways division.

OneEnergy's project is the county's first community-scale solar energy farm. The plan calls for construction to begin this summer with the site operational by Dec. 1.

According to Abongwa, the construction of the solar farm, which was approved by county officials in February, would increase truck traffic along Highway K, about 3,000 feet east of Highway W, and will undergo increased wear and tear at the site. The road paving project is estimated at $100,000.

Like the Kemper grant, the developer’s contribution to partially fund the road repaving was not originally part of the county budget and requires a modification needing approval from the County Board.

