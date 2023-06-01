Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

David F. Bogdala, a longtime Kenosha alderman, is running to become the city’s 51st mayor.

Bogdala, who has represented the city’s 17th district since 2008, hopes to succeed Mayor John Antaramian, who announced last week he will not seek another term as the leader of one of the state’s largest cities.

“Really, what inspired me was the work that we’ve been doing over the past 15 years and my desire to continue that progress,” Bogdala said. “I believe that I have the leadership experience and integrity to lead the city after John Antaramian retires.”

Bogdala said his time as alderman helped prepare him for becoming a full-time public servant.

“I’ve always said that the job of an alderman is a part-time job but a full-time commitment,” Bogdala said. “I’m more than used to the rigors of the job and I’m excited about the opportunities that are in front of us. The best part about my job is helping my constituents out, and I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that over 15 years. I’m looking to bring that leadership and dedication to the city as a whole.”

Bogdala said he spoke with Antaramian before his decision to run was made public.

“I think what’s important for us is building on the success that he’s had,” Bogdala said. “Many of the projects are either being ready to be kicked off or have already started, such as the Downtown Vision Plan, the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood and the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy. Those are just three projects he has started and we are committed to continuing those and making sure that those projects are successful for Kenosha.”

Bogdala said he will run as a nonpartisan candidate because “the only support I’m looking for is from the people of the city of Kenosha.”

“I’ve always been a nonpartisan and I’ve been that since I started as an alderman,” Bogdala said.

“I think that’s why I love local politics so much is because it really is nonpartisan. Nobody cares what party you’re affiliated to. They want their garbage picked up, they want the police and fire to arrive when they call and the streets plowed. That’s what they want. They don’t care what your party affiliation is and that’s how I’ve conducted myself these past 15 years and how I hope to continue if fortunate to be elected mayor.”

Bogdala, a 48-year-old father of two, will soon celebrate 24 years of marriage to Lynda Bogdala, the current Brookside Care Center administrator. The couple met while attending college Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he studied criminal justice and political science.

Bogdala currently serves as a senior program manager at Abbott Laboratories specializing in crisis management and business continuity.

Bogdala, who has lived in Kenosha for two decades, said he is endorsed by the board of the Kenosha Professional Police Association.

“I was more than ecstatic to get that,” Bogdala said.

Candidates for mayor can begin circulating nominating papers later this year. If required a primary would take place in February 2024 before the spring election.

“We’re getting in now because I think No. 1 we’re ready and No. 2 because my family is 100% in support of it,” Bogdala said. “I actually enjoy campaigning, whether it’s for alderman or what I’m looking forward to running for mayor. I enjoy getting out and being with people.”

Bogdala said one of his priorities will be “communicating with the public.”

“You can’t shy away from that,” Bogdala said.

When asked about anything else he would like to add Bogdala said he wanted to reiterate his commitment to Kenosha.

“We picked Kenosha because we saw, my wife and I, the great things happening here and wanted to be part of the community,” Bogdala said. “We moved here before my son was born and my daughter was just a baby. It was the best decision we’ve ever made in our lives. To move here and raise our family.”