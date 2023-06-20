In an effort to attract more certified lifeguards to staff the city’s public pools this summer the Kenosha City Council voted unanimously Monday night to increase bonuses to eligible lifeguards.
Those hired as seasonal lifeguards would be paid a bonus lump sum based on the number of days worked. Lifeguards who work a minimum of six hours a day for a minimum of 10 days would receive $20 a day with a maximum payout of $400. The previous amount was $10 a day with a maximum payout of $200.
The city already increased pay to at least $15.50 an hour and waived lifeguard certification fees.
Lifeguards can work up to 48 hours per week, although most work around 20 hours. They are required to work evenings, weekends and holidays. Applicants must be 16 or older.
Kenosha, like other area major municipalities, has been struggling to hire lifeguards to staff Kenosha’s two popular city-operated swimming pools. The Washington Park Pool, 1821 Washington Road, and Anderson Park Pool, 8730 22nd Ave., would already be open to the public if there were enough lifeguards. The city has a budget for 40 lifeguards.
City Administrator John Morrissey said each pool needs at least 13 lifeguards on duty to safely operate because each pool receives hundreds of guests a day.
Morrissey said since news of the lifeguard shortage broke the city has received a little more interest in such positions but is still in need of many more applicants. Morrissey said the city is in the process of training a handful of prospective lifeguards and could open the pools on a rotating basis.
“We have class starting tomorrow for certification. I believe we have five candidates in that class, and if all five pass and all the applicants that we have prior to that stay we may have 20 people,” Morrissey said. “As long as 13 people show up to work that’s plenty.”
“We’re hoping with the passage of this bonus that we’ll see some more people that are actually certified come forward as well,” Morrissey said, adding 13 lifeguards is only enough to open one of the two pools a day.
If adequate staffing levels are reached pools would be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, weather and water quality conditions permitting.
Lifeguards may be scheduled to work between the two pool locations. Duties include supervision of the swimming area to maintain order and protect swimmers from accidents or drowning, enforcement of swimming rules and regulations and maintaining clean pools and surrounding areas.
The city’s public pools have historically been popular with young people and families during summer break, sometimes drawing hundreds of swimmers on hot days.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy said the city began advertising the positions in March and is dealing with a “very tight labor market in reference to youths.” Kennedy also said the city is fortunate to have two “great facilities.”
City 'optimistic'
The city is optimistic that the pools will open this season, although plan are not finalized, according to a statement from Park Division Director Katie Elder.
Recent efforts to publicize the need for lifeguards have yielded some good candidates but recruitment for lifeguards continues.
Those who are interested in applying should visit the city’s employment page on the city website.
Lifeguards at county park
While the city is struggling to hire lifeguards, Kenosha County Parks this year is staffing them at Silver Lake Park Beach, 27000 85th St. in Salem, for the first time since 2019.
County Parks Director Matthew Collins said the county was able to hire 14 lifeguards. Collins credited the success to an active recruitment process that the county began in January, including in-person appeals at the high schools west of I-94 and social media promotions.
“We just really spent countless hours within our local community, in person, trying to build up that relationship with the kids in the schools and where they are,” Collins said in a statement.
The county is offering retention bonuses of $200 to new lifeguards who remain on the job for at least 30 days, as well as $200 referral bonuses to those who bring in successful candidates, and it covered the cost of certifications or recertifications for those who needed them.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.