The Kenosha City Council decried the continued use of illegal fireworks within city limits and increased the fines for those caught setting them off.

Alderpersons voted 16-0 Monday evening for a resolution amending the Kenosha Municipal Court bond amount for violations of the city's fireworks ordinance. The penalty jumps from $187 to $376, although the municipal judge will have the discretion to lower or substantially raise the fines.

The resolution was sponsored by Ald. Rollin Pizzala and co-sponsored by Alds. Holly Kangas, Dominic Ruffalo, Jan Michalski and Jack Rose.

"I was happy to co-sponsor this with Alderperson Pizzala. I think this year, myself personally and my family, we had the worst Fourth of July ever. We had people all over our neighborhood just banging them out. They weren't little fireworks. These were the kind that make your house shake," Kangas said.

"It was unbelievable. My little ranch was shaking off its foundation. My three chihuahuas, forget about it. One still hides every night. He won't come out. He's under the bed and he won't come out because he's convinced that they're going to start up again."

Kangas said powerful and loud fireworks set off in the evenings or middle of the night are an "infringement on peoples' rights" and "I'm tired of it."

"They start at Memorial Day and they're still going off occasionally on the north side," Kangas said. "Something's got to be done."

Kangas said she's received more phone calls from constituents regarding fireworks than any other issue during her time as an alderperson.

'A real problem'

Michalski said the matter is "something that has been a real problem for a lot of people."

"Maybe by raising the fine level, as Alderman Pizzala as proposed here in this resolution, maybe that will deter somebody," Michalski said. "I'm not sure because I think that obviously quite literally these people have money to burn. That's exactly what they're doing. They're burning money."

Ald. Daniel Prozanski said he believes "this movement to increase the fine is great."

Still, Prozanski said area residents who call to report a fireworks violation should follow up with a complaint to ensure tickets and additional fines are levied.

"There's got to be a whole community approach to this," Prozanski said.

"It's not just the police department's responsibility. It's not just a situation that can be cured with just raising the fine. It's kind of got to be a comprehensive approach."

Prozanski said "those complaints have to be followed through on by our citizens as well."

During the public comment portion of the meeting area residents spoke about their recent negative experiences with fireworks.

"In present day Kenosha a growing number of persons purchase fireworks costing many hundreds of dollars and then illegally set them off in our city without concern for the negative effects on pets, infants, persons with sensory sensitivities and veterans with PTSD ," said resident Karen Kempinen.

"This selfish practice begins around Memorial Day and continues almost daily through mid-July and then intermittently after that."

Resident Patty Prostko expressed similar sentiments.

Prostko said she has nothing against "having fun" and "celebrating the Fourth of July to certain time."

However, Prostko said unexpected loud noises and smoke from fireworks and such devices after Independence Day cause severe anxiety to veterans with "shell shock" and children facing autism.

"These noises have affected human beings as well as animals," Prostko told the City Council.

"My dog is suffering from anxiety with these fireworks. Children and babies are not sleeping because of the fireworks. My vet told me that the biggest emergency that they have is dogs being hit on the Fourth of July because they're so scared they just want to run away and then they get hit by a car."

Prostko said people still setting off fireworks "need to stop."

Prostko said "back in the day" fireworks were only set off by private parties on July Fourth and no later than 10 p.m.

"I feel so sorry for the poor guy that I know as a friend who is suffering from 'shell shock' from Vietnam. He goes into a corner of his house with a blanket over him. That's not right. It's not right," Prostko said.

Resident Marieta Huff said she heard fireworks Sunday night in her neighborhood and it's "wrong."

The possession and use of fireworks in the city is illegal. Common items not considered fireworks under law are sparklers, snakes, smoke devices, confetti cannons and small fountains.

