The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to increase a contract with a construction company working to repair and remodel an Uptown building set to become the future Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy.

The council voted to increase the contract with Absolute Construction from a base bid of $3,788,400 by an additional $450,000 after additional structural problems were found in the former Brown Bank building at 2222 63rd St. in the heart of Uptown.

As suspended ceiling was removed, significant rust on the deck was exposed on the second floor, according to city documents. An invasive roof inspection identified seepage had reportedly saturated the roof insulation and that a new roof deck, insulation and a complete new roof would be required.

An additional $100,000 of work required to remodel the building was also identified including elevator modernization, floor patching, replacement of insulation and weather protection after asbestos abatement, among other things.

The new contract totals $4,238,400 and funds allocated from the America Rescue Plan Act with be used to compete the project.

The Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, set to open this year, will aim to provide opportunities for middle and high school youth and young adults to help them explore their interests and develop their talents.

The KELA is partnering with the four area colleges, helping provide young people with the tools they need to reach their full potential.